The Canberra Times

Wages tracking higher though growth likely peaking

By Poppy Johnston
February 18 2024 - 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strong labour demand, new minimum pay and a boost for aged care workers fed into wages growth. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)
Strong labour demand, new minimum pay and a boost for aged care workers fed into wages growth. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

Heftier sums have been landing in bank accounts in a welcome development for financially-stretched Australian workers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.