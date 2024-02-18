The Canberra Times

Drones replace helicopters for checking bush powerlines

By Marion Rae
February 18 2024 - 12:57pm
Drones can capture precise images of electrical assets, even in hard-to-reach locations. (HANDOUT/ENDEAVOUR ENERGY)
Endeavour Energy will replace noisy helicopters with stealthy drones for its annual safety checks of over 13,000 kilometres of power lines in bushfire-prone areas.

