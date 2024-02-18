Nephew of Raiders great shines in trial as youngster whacked with ban

It might just be a trial but there's definitely a lot of positives to take from Canberra Raiders' 38-16 demolition of Parramatta in Sydney on Saturday.
Raiders fans couldn't hide their excitement on social media as an energised group of youngsters ran rings around the Eels, with an especially lethal five-try second half showcasing the Green Machine's bright future.
Questions over the key positions up for grabs were addressed as Kaeo Weekes looked the part at five-eighth, and Chevy Stewart seemed to emerge ahead of Xavier Savage in the fullback role.
Ahead of their next trial against the Cowboys at Seiffert Oval next Sunday, we broke down the big winners and losers from the Raiders' pre-season opener.
James Schiller has a knack of making everyone take notice.
The nephew of Raiders legend Brett Mullins did it last pre-season and again with an impressive showing against Parramatta, putting his hand up to slot into Seb Kris' centre role for round one.
Scoring an opportunistic length-of-the-field solo try off a quick restart from his own in-goal, and setting up Jed Stuart in the corner, Schiller showed immense hunger to put his best foot forward.
He totalled a game-high 178 metres from 12 runs, four tackle breaks and made 13 tackles in defence, and after the win joked that he isn't a "quick back", but he certainly put on the jets in Kogarah.
Schiller has battled several niggling injuries in recent years, which has impacted his ability to build on the few promising NRL games he's played to date, and kept him knocking at the door at NSW Cup level.
But this season with Kris out for the first two rounds suspended, Schiller put himself in the box seat to start, and he may even put pressure on the outside backs beyond round two if he can keep delivering scintillating performances on the field.
Jed Stuart had barely just gotten on the field against the Eels when he latched onto a Schiller offload to score in the corner, for his first try with the NRL side.
Though just a trial, the son of coach Ricky Stuart relished his chance to shine. Dad didn't flinch with any reaction when the Fox Sports camera shot up to the coaches box, but no doubt it would have been a proud moment for the Stuart clan.
Wearing the green No.6 jersey for the first time Kaeo Weekes displayed a bit of razzle dazzle to delight supporters and help them forget about Jack Wighton, flaunting speed, agility, awareness and a neat kicking game.
Renowned sprint coach Roger Fabri also liked what he saw from Weekes, predicting that the playmaker "will become a crowd favourite".
The NRL's Pre-Season Challenge has $100,000 in prize money on offer, split between the club and its players.
And the Raiders put themselves one step closer to the top prize earning the maximum of 15 points in their big win over the Eels.
By scoring more than five tries, five line breaks and 10 offloads, the Raiders walked away from Kogarah with three bonus points along with 12 for the victory.
It's a big improvement on Canberra's effort last year where they didn't win a trial, and fans enjoyed the rare victory by 13 or more points.
Noah Martin was fuming at being sin-binned for a careless high tackle on Parramatta's Luca Moretti in the second half, but on Sunday morning the NRL match review committee didn't take much sympathy.
The young forward, who later returned to the game to score a sensational try, was dealt a grade two charge and will serve a one-match ban with an early plea, or risk a two-game suspension if he contests and is found guilty.
Martin is one of the Raiders' development players for this season, and at only 18 years of ago, he's seen as a bright prospect.
Meanwhile, Parramatta's Makahesi Makatoa was fined $1000 for a hip drop tackle on Xavier Savage.
Raiders hooker Zac Woolford came off early against the Eels after a solid start, having failed a head injury assessment.
The hooker will now commence the concussion protocols and likely miss the next trial against North Queensland.
