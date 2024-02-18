The Canberra Times
Times Past: February 19, 1992

By Staff Reporters
February 19 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1992, The Canberra Times reported that Calvary Public Hospital would close 50 beds during the April school holidays to save money.

