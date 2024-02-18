Times Past: February 19, 1992

On this day in 1992, The Canberra Times reported that Calvary Public Hospital would close 50 beds during the April school holidays to save money.
The closure of the fifth-floor beds along with a reduction in theatre sessions was expected to suspend elective procedures during a time when many parents, schoolchildren and their parents chose to have surgery.
According to a letter sent at the time to north side doctors by the acting director of medical services, Dr Elizabeth O'Leary, the practice would occur "in each school holiday break ... in accordance with the cost-containment strategy initiated in 1991".
The close-down from April 10 to 27 would allow a reduction in elective sessions "across three operating rooms", the letter said. One theatre would remain fully staffed and one elective surgery session would continue Monday to Friday. The private hospital would be unaffected and would be "fully operational".
Calvary's then chief executive said the close-down was part of a strategy worked out with the ACT Board of Health at the beginning of the financial year that hoped to capitalise on the downturn in demand for elective surgery during the holidays.
Having "two to three" school-break close-downs was an alternative to having "a horrendously long Christmas closure", he said.
See https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/15104323
