The ACT has limited capacity to fix its housing problems

The ACT government needs to start spending to solve the housing crisis but the ability to do so is severely limited by the state of the ACT budget.
The recently released budget review showed the forecast deficit for 2023-24 is now $782.8 million. In addition to the annual deficit, ACT government borrowings and annual interest payments are growing as well - by 2026-27 there will be $18.5 billion in borrowings and almost $700 million in annual interest payments.
As further context, the ACT budget review forecasts $758 million in revenue in general rates (compared to the deficit of $782.2 million) - the deficit is now larger than the rates that are collected from households.
The ACT government's credit rating was downgraded last year due to the decade of deficits and the ballooning debt.
What will the deficit blow-out mean for the credit rating? A further downgrade? A further downgrade further increases the cost of debt to the ACT government, further increasing the annual interest repayments?
The lack of funds available to address the housing crisis is really tragic.
As we all know, housing is fundamental to human dignity because it provides a sense of security, stability, and belonging, which are critical for the development and maintenance of personal identity, privacy, and emotional well-being.
Additionally, having a safe and stable place to live forms the cornerstone for accessing essential services and opportunities, including education, employment, and healthcare, thereby enabling individuals to participate fully in society and realise their potential.
When the market fails to deliver enough housing for a variety reasons (including poor planning systems and almost monopoly government control of lead release), government has a role to play i.e. by delivering public housing (or supporting growth of community housing).
We have the same level of public housing in the ACT we had a decade ago - despite significant population growth.
This lack of growth of public housing is very disappointing.
Imagine if even a small but material proportion of the $18 billion of projected borrowings had been invested in public housing - we would have no housing crisis in the nation's capital.
Note also a few years ago the ACT government could and did borrow at 1 per cent. Public housing funded then through debt would have paid for itself.
The establishment of the Housing Commissioner's office was a positive move by the ACT government but even that well-intended initiative is moving more slowly than would be ideal.
Even with the lack of money available, the ACT government could still quickly identify a list of suitable government-owned land that community housing providers could build dwellings on with Housing Australia Future Fund grants and payments.
The ALP's great electoral advantage in the ACT seems to be having zero intent to ever fix the deficit or repay the debt.
I have heard it suggested that all Canberrans have to show for the massive debt is 11 kilometres of light rail, a half-finished hospital extension and an appalling decline of services across the territory.
That is glib, cynical and arguably not true however the consequences of the last decade of economic management of the territory will be borne by future generations for decades to come.
Thank your deity of choice and the federal government for the Housing Australia Future Fund and the significant difference it will make in addressing the housing crisis in the ACT.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.