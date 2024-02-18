United push for season-extending make-up game as 'frozen' players relieved

Canberra United are hopeful their postponed match against Sydney FC is rescheduled for the end of the season as the Australian Professional Leagues assured the club they will retain the home game.
Extreme thunder, lightning, rain and hail at McKellar Park saw United's Saturday afternoon match delayed, then postponed twice before being eventually abandoned with the pitch condition unsafe.
Canberra coach Njegosh Popovich said he and Sydney coach Ante Juric were happy with the decision as were the players "frozen" in the change rooms awaiting the restarts.
Both managers suggested the match be played again in the week break between the end of the season and the beginning of the finals series, rather than being jammed into a busy period in March that already includes a rescheduled United match against the Wanderers on the 13th and the FIFA international break.
"That's probably the sensible approach for everybody," Popovich said. "It just means that our season extends another week before finals, but I'd be comfortable with anything in the last three weeks."
Popovich said the situation on Saturday may have also highlighted a need for the APL to re-evaluate the process in abandoning matches, with multiple pauses causing havoc with players struggling to stay warm.
"I think the policy needs to be looked at in terms of what point the game gets abandoned," he said.
"When the match was stopped a second time, there probably needs to be some other trigger to abandon the game, because you can't warm up a player, that have them cold - the girls were actually frozen in the change room after the second time.
"They were soaking wet and they've cooled down and they were just waiting."
Several United players are also set to complete international duties with the Matildas and Young Matildas in the coming weeks, which made player welfare a top priority for Canberra's coaching staff in the tough conditions.
"Most of the girls also hadn't probably eaten for over four hours with their match meal usually two hours before kickoff. Four hours later we still hadn't finished the first half. So it was quite a challenge," Popovich said.
"The players did feel a bit of relief that it was finally called off after all that waiting.
"It's disappointing because I thought we started the game off really well, in terms of our game plan."
Canberra United don't play again now until Friday, March 1 against Western United in Melbourne.
