Larkham's simple statement reflects Brumbies bid to build its supporter base

ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham looks around the field and smiles.
As he watches on, he sees the Brumbies men's and women's teams mingling with fans young and old, developing connections he has worked so hard to build over the past year.
"This is rugby," Larkham said. "It's incorporating every shape and size and every gender."
It's a simple statement, but it reflects the Brumbies bid to build a supporter base filled with the full spectrum of a diverse ACT community.
Larkham has watched as the Brumbies' connection with Canberra has waxed and waned over the past two decades.
While the club legend played in front of packed houses on a weekly basis, crowd numbers started to dwindle in the years before COVID hit, before falling off a cliff as government restrictions limited crowd sizes.
The post-coronavirus world has provided the Brumbies with a clean slate to build off as they look to reconnect with fans and the wider community.
It has been a long and slow slog, but officials can start to see the hard work paying off.
Larkham made it his mission as he returned to Canberra last year to turn his players into household names, to ensure they are instantly recognisable as they walk down the street.
It's a status long held by Raiders stars but few Brumbies can boast such a claim.
Last season saw the team take the first steps in rectifying the situation, with players conducting school visits, attending community events and engaging with corporate partners on a weekly basis.
Sunday's fan day was the latest step in Larkham's bid to build his team's profile as his players mingled with the true believers.
The coach was pleased with the turnout and declared his optimism for the continued growth of the Brumbies.
"We're feeling the support of the community but this is also for us to show that we appreciate their support," Larkham said.
"It's really important for our program to connect with the community. All of the players that come down here have to pick a John I Dent Cup team and become part of the community. We're encouraging as much as possible the boys get into their clubs and the rugby communities to spread the word of rugby and show we're all connected."
ACT officials have adopted a variety of strategies to grow crowds and build passion among the wider community for the Brumbies.
The team will host three Saturday afternoon games this year and they are exploring holding a match at Manuka Oval later in the season.
Crowds steadily grew throughout the 2023 campaign and there is hope attendances will continue to rise in what is expected to be a successful year on the field.
While the Brumbies have engaged closely with the dedicated fans, the harder challenge is re-engaging the wider community, many of who are jaded after years of declining Wallabies performances and Rugby Australia drama.
As so often happens, rugby has been its own worst enemy and the Wallabies World Cup struggles and a turbulent off-season have left many casual fans disenfranchised with the game.
The Brumbies are urging the Canberra community to put the national drama to the side and support their team, with Larkham declaring bigger crowds have a direct impact on his squad's performances.
"That's the number one goal for the club at the moment," he said.
"We feel as players and staff if we get more people through the gate, we play better, with more confidence and we put a better show on, and the result generally goes our way."
