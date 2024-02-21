The Canberra Writers Festival is moving from winter to spring

The 2024 Canberra Writers Festival is moving from winter to spring. This year's festival will take place from October 23 to 27, making Canberra the only Australian capital city to host a writers festival in the last quarter of the year and providing a first look at what will lead the coming year's cultural discussion. See: canberrawritersfestival.com.au.
February 24: At the Book Cow at 2pm, author Stephanie Owen Reeder and illustrator Cher Hart will launch their non-fiction children's picture book Sensational Australian Animals, covering more than 145 truly astounding creatures. See: bookcow.com.au.
February 25: At the Book Cow at 2pm, local author Sandra Bennett will read her new picture book, Dragons Drumming. See: bookcow.com.au.
February 27: At the Book Cow at 6pm for 6.15pm will be a book party to celebrate the release of Alphabetta by local author Maura Pielot. See: See: bookcow.com.au.
March 5: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Dervla McTiernan will be in conversation with Chris Hammer on her new book What Happened to Nina, a novel of suspense about two families at war with each other. Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. anu.edu.au/events.
March 6: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Andrew Leigh will be in conversation with Genevieve Bell on his new book The Shortest History of Economics. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. anu.edu.au/events.
March 7: At the Book Cow at 6pm will be a book chat with French former spy Jack Beaumont, who will discuss his new thriller Dark Arena, the sequel to The Frenchman. See: bookcow.com.au.
March 10: At the Book Cow at 2pm, crime writer Paul Ferrar (All in the Mind) will be in conversation with Gillian Gould. See: bookcow.com.au.
March 12: Sarah Bailey will be in conversation with Chris Hammer on her new novel Body of Lies, the latest in her award-winning Gemma Woodstock series. Part of the ANU/Canberra Times Meet the Author series, 6pm at Kambri Cultural Centre. anu.edu.au/events
March 13: The legendary Kathy Lette will be in conversation with our own Karen Hardy on Lette's new novel The Revenge Club, a subversive, irreverent revenge romp (aren't they all?). Part of the ANU/Canberra Times Meet the Author series, 6pm at Kambri Cultural Centre. anu.edu.au/events
March 14: He's known to history as a larrikin and maverick politician, and Canberra wouldn't have happened without him. But who was King O'Malley? Join Brian O'Malley for the launch of his new book, How James Became King: The True Story of James 'King' O'Malley, at Paperchain Bookstore in Manuka, 5pm. See: paperchainbookstore.com.au.
March 14: At the Book Cow at 6pm, Abbey Lay will discuss her debut novel Lead Us Not with Barbie Robinson. See: bookcow.com.au.
March 19: At Muse at 7.30pm, Translations Book Club will discuss French-Rwandan author Scholastique Mukasonga's Kibogo, about the clash between ancient Rwandan beliefs and the missionaries determined to replace them with European Christianity. musecanberra.com.au.
March 20: Ronli Sifris and Carla Wilshire will be in conversation with Kim Rubenstein on their new books Towards Reproductive Justice and Time to Reboot: Feminism in the Algorithm Age. Part of the ANU/Canberra Times Meet the Author series. Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
March 27: At Muse at 6.30pm, OzBook Club will discuss Politica, Yumna Kasit's exploration of the personal costs of war. See: musecanberra.com.au.
March 31: Cancelled due to Easter: A Brush with Poetry, Binalong's long-running open mic poetry afternoon, will not be held on Easter Sunday. The next Brush with Poetry will be on Sunday May 26, 1.30pm for 2pm, Cafe on Queen, Binalong. All welcome.
Looking for more reads and recommendations? Browse our books write-ups and reviews.
