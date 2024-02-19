Federal Golf Club's retirement village plans a step closer

Federal Golf Club's plan to build 125 retirement homes on a portion of the course is moving ahead, after a series of development applications were submitted to the planning authority.
The club, in partnership with retirement village owner and operator MBark, has proposed a mix of apartments and houses on a six-hectare portion of the Red Hill golf course.
Under the agreement with MBark, the club will receive about $19 million from the development.
They say the retirement village will ensure "the longevity and financial security" of Federal Golf Club, while retaining its 18 golf holes.
MBark's investment will also help to fund improvements to water storage and distribution, which the club says has been a long-standing issue.
Discussions about the club's future and redevelopment have been under way for about 10 years.
Local residents and club members have fought to block the plans, including a newly formed organisation which says "the whole premise of this development is flawed".
MBark has submitted three development applications for the project, including a lease variation.
The group is seeking approval to subdivide block 1, section 56 Red Hill into two separate blocks: one for the retirement village and one for the rest of the land.
Another application has been lodged for the demolition and earthworks on the site. This includes redesigning the golf course, constructing a new pond to act as a stormwater retention basin and a temporary access road for the development period.
The cost of earthworks is about $5.1 million, the application states.
A third application has been submitted for the construction of the retirement village, including 48 three-bedroom apartments across six buildings and 77 single-level, three-bedroom houses.
MBark is also seeking approval for the demolition of existing structures and the removal of 358 trees, including 109 regulated trees.
A residents' facilities building, an access road, signage and landscaping are also included in the application.
The total cost of work for the application is about $103.5 million.
A two-storey building is proposed to house facilities for residents including a golf simulator, cellar, event space, cinema, swimming pool and gym.
The building will be located within walking distance for all residents, the application states.
An access road will be created to connect Kitchener Street to the retirement village, while residents will use an internal road network to access garage or basement parking.
The position of the retirement village was the result of more than eight years of consultation, MBark said in its application.
"This area was considered to be of lower ecological value than other parts of the FGC site and where development could be accommodated," the application stated.
The group said the proposal was "logical, considerate of its environmental context" and did not create "visual pollution" for neighbours.
MBark development manager David Consalvi said construction would begin as soon as approvals were in place, starting with water infrastructure works.
"This will include the replacement of FGC's irrigation system and the construction of new dams to improve the club's water security," he said.
Newly formed group Friends of the Federal Fairways said it would be scrutinising the plans but said "the fact remains the whole premise of this development is flawed".
The group, which includes local residents and club members, believes the proposal fails to meet the objectives of the new planning act.
"Cutting down hundreds of trees which are habitat for native wildlife and butchering green open space and a perfectly good golf course to make way for multi-storey unit blocks is completely at odds with responsible environmental stewardship as well as ignoring the views of the local community and many members of the golf club who are opposed to the development," a spokesperson for the group said.
Mr Consalvi said MBark would continue to engage with community groups.
Public submissions on the development applications close on March 8.
