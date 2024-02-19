'The Fonz in the Onz': Henry Winkler's Canberra experience

The Fonz may have dined at Arnold's Diner in Happy Days but the actor who portrayed him is more partial to dining at Canberra's Onzieme on a Friday night.
Much-loved Hollywood actor Henry Winkler visited the Kingston restaurant over the weekend while in town for his memoir Being Henry: The Fonz ... and Beyond.
The actor spent a few days in the capital, including to the Canberra Theatre stage on Saturday night to talk about his childhood, career, artistry and life as he celebrates more than 50 years as a Hollywood icon.
"FOOD TIP: Canberra, Australia: ONZIEME ... original and consistently tasty and friendly," Winkler posted on Twitter following his Onzieme visit.
Louis Couttoupes, who owns Onzieme, took to the restaurant's Instagram stories on Saturday to share a photo of the Hollywood star while dining the night before.
"@louiscouttoupes' dad has already captioned this photo The Fonz in the Onz," the photo read.
Winkler's visit was something Couttoupes knew weeks in advance. He told The Canberra Times that he had received an email a few weeks ago asking if there was a chance to book Winkler and his wife Stacey a table for two while they were in town.
"I had to do a double take because I had no idea he was in Australia for the book tour. I was in a bit of disbelief. I was like, is there another Henry Winkler coming here?" Couttoupes said.
"So we got a couple of weeks' notice, but we tried to keep it, for obvious reasons, on a down low."
When Couttoupes posted on Onzieme's Instagram account on Saturday about the visit, he encouraged followers to watch Winkler's show Barry, if they hadn't already. It's a show that the restauranter, who is a fan of the 2018 drama series, said Winkler was "thrilled" someone had recognised him from.
Barry follows a hitman (played by Bill Hader) who discovers the joy of acting while he is looking for his target. He finds himself joining an acting class taught by Gene Cousineau (Winkler).
As for Winkler's reputation as being one of the nicest men in Hollywood, Couttoupes could only agree that was the case.
"He lives up to that reputation. He's genuinely just super nice, and so is his wife, Stacey. They were just absolutely lovely," he said.
"We were really glad to be able to show them the best possible time we could. And they just had a great time and I think they had a chat with a few customers and they were all pretty thrilled.
"But we had a really nice chat and he was really stoked about being in Canberra. They seemed to love the city and loved wondering around."
While in town Winkler reportedly also explored what the Multicultural Festival had on offer, stopping and taking photos with fans in Glebe Park.
While on tour, Winkler also had a chance to catch up with fellow Happy Days star Ron Howard. Howard, who played Richie Cunningham in the show, is in Sydney filming Eden the Movie with Jude Law, Ana de Armas and Vanessa Kirby. The Happy Days pair met backstage at Winkler's Sydney show, both sharing a photo on social media.
"LIFE! As the WORLD turns @RealRonHoward came to my book event in Sydney Australia. SO exciting for everyone !!!!" Winkler posted to Twitter.
Launched into stardom as The Fonz in Happy Days, he has transcended the role that defined a generation of cool. Winkler has endeared himself to a new generation with roles in Arrested Development, Parks and Recreation, and Barry.
