Man found unconscious after early morning brawl outside kebab shop

A man was found unconscious outside a city kebab shop after an early morning brawl that was believed to be filmed, police say.
Police said they were called to the London Circuit kebab shop about 2am on February 18 after reports of a fight involving multiple people.
"One man was located unconscious at the scene, and he was transported to hospital with head injuries," police said in a statement.
"While some witnesses have been spoken with, many bystanders were in the area at the time, and police believe some may have filmed the incident on mobile phones."
They are asking anyone who can help with their investigation to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7676864.
