Man faces court after allegedly shooting arrows at police

A 49-year-old Symonston man will face the ACT Magistrates Court after he allegedly shot arrows at police using a compound bow.
About 1.45pm on Saturday police were called to a residence in Symonston where they attempted to speak to a man living there.
While police were talking with him, they alleged his behaviour became erratic and he shot a hunting arrow using a compound bow towards them, narrowly missing an officer.
The general duties police withdrew from the scene and specialist tactical officers were called.
When the tactical police arrived, it is alleged the man shot a second arrow at them.
A police negotiating team successfully managed for the man to be taken into custody without further incident.
A search warrant was executed at the residence where police found another compound bow with an arrow, and a double-barrel shotgun, and associated ammunition.
The man was charged with two counts of using an offensive weapon - dangerous to a person, with further charges expected to be laid as investigations continue.
