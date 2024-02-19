The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRL stands firm on Raider's round one ban despite inconsistencies

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
February 19 2024 - 7:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Unless the NRL reconsiders, Sebastian Kris's round one ban is set to stand, leaving the Canberra Raiders fuming about South Sydney's NRL All Stars loophole.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.