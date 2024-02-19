NRL stands firm on Raider's round one ban despite inconsistencies

Unless the NRL reconsiders, Sebastian Kris's round one ban is set to stand, leaving the Canberra Raiders fuming about South Sydney's NRL All Stars loophole.
Kris's application to count the All Stars game towards his five-match suspension was rejected partially because the NRL felt there was no definitive evidence he would have been picked - despite the Raiders' application containing a letter from Indigenous All Stars coach Ronald Griffiths and team manager Gavin Badger, a former NRL referee, stating they would have picked him if he was available.
Not only did the Griffiths-Badger letter state they would pick Kris, but it also said he'd been picked for the 2023 All Stars edition as well.
Unfortunately Kris sustained a shoulder injury and had to be withdrawn before the team was officially announced.
NRL judiciary chairman Geoff Bellew accepted a similar letter for New Zealand's Pacific Championships campaign last year and allowed Kris to count the Kiwis' three games in that tournament towards his suspension.
The Green Machine is privately angry at perceived inconsistencies after Souths' Jacob Gagai was allowed to use the All Stars game to wipe out his suspension to make him eligible to play round one in Las Vegas.
The Raiders still hold some hope to do the same and have Kris free for their round one clash against Newcastle.
Bellew knocked back their application because Kris had not played for the Indigenous All Stars before and he wasn't convinced the New Zealand international would have been picked.
Initially the Raiders were satisfied with the decision because Sydney Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves had been knocked back on similar grounds.
But that changed when Gagai was given the all-clear because not only had he never played All Stars, he'd never even played NRL.
It means Gagai will be in contention to make his Souths debut in their season-opener against Manly at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
But Kris will miss the Raiders' round one clash against Newcastle and will only be available the following week against Wests Tigers. The NRL was standing by its decision on Monday.
An NRL administrative error opened the door for Gagai to count the All Stars game towards the one-game suspension he received in the NRL State Championship last year.
It wasn't until the 28-year-old brother of Knights star Dane Gagai had been picked in the Maori All Stars' 20-man squad - and been in camp for two days - that the error was picked up. It was that official selection that proved crucial for Gagai.
Because the state champs were overseen by the NSWRL and not the NRL, Bellew referred the application for Gagai to count the All Stars game to the NSWRL. The NSWRL rejected it before Bellew then overturned the ruling to clear Gagai for Vegas.
On top of the two reasons previously stated, the NRL also felt the seriousness of Kris's charge was a mitigating factor.
Kris was charged with a grade-three dangerous throw on Cronulla's Sione Katoa - a charge that came with a five-week ban for an early guilty plea.
But the NRL was happy to allow former Raider and now Rabbitoh Jack Wighton to count the All Star game towards his suspension for biting.
A quick look at the Indigenous team that beat the Maoris 22-14 on Friday night and he's clearly good enough to be named on a bench that contained Kyle Laybutt, who hasn't played in the NRL since 2017.
NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys at Seiffert Oval, 3pm.
