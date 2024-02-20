Capers, traumas, and horrors both imaginary and only too real

Baghead can transform into the dead and two thousand in cash for two minutes with the creature is all it takes for desperate loved ones to ease their grief. It sounds like a nice little earner, but, as usual with these too-good-to-be-true scenarios, there's a catch. Iris soon discovers breaking the two-minute rule can have terrifying consequences. She and her best friend Katie (Ruby Barker) must figure out how to destroy Baghead before she destroys them.