Capers, traumas, and horrors both imaginary and only too real

After the death of her estranged father (Peter Mullan), Iris (Freya Allan) finds out she has inherited a run-down, centuries-old pub, The Queen's Head. An unmentioned part of the deal is Baghead, a shape-shifting creature that lives in the pub's basement.
Baghead can transform into the dead and two thousand in cash for two minutes with the creature is all it takes for desperate loved ones to ease their grief. It sounds like a nice little earner, but, as usual with these too-good-to-be-true scenarios, there's a catch. Iris soon discovers breaking the two-minute rule can have terrifying consequences. She and her best friend Katie (Ruby Barker) must figure out how to destroy Baghead before she destroys them.
Director Ethan Coen (No Country for Old Men) wrote this comedy caper film with his wife Tricia Cooke. Free-spirited Jamie (Margaret Whalley) and her demure friend Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) go on an impromptu road trip, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals. Also in the cast are Pedro Pascal and Matt Damon.
In writer-director (and sometime actor) Mark Leonard Winter's debut film, Steve (Rhys Mitchell), the best friend of small-town cop Dan (Phoenix Raei), is found buried in a shallow grave. Dan seeks answers from a volatile hermit (Hugo Weaving) who may have been the last person to see his friend alive.
In 1943, the commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Hoss (Christian Friedel), and his wife Hedwig (Sandra Huller), strive to build a dream life for themselves and their five children in a house and garden next to the camp. Writer-director Jonathan Glazer's film is based on a novel by Martin Amis.
