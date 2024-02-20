Suburbs with the smallest gap between house and unit prices

The price gap between houses and units has widened, with Canberra buyers now forced to pay a 65 per cent premium to purchase a standalone house.
However there are a handful of suburbs where unit and house prices remain much closer.
The median house value in the ACT was $968,248 in January, compared with a median unit value of $586,891, data released by property firm CoreLogic.
It means Canberra buyers are on average paying 65 per cent more to purchase a house compared with an apartment or townhouse.
The house premium increased from 57 per cent in January 2023.
It was the second largest 12-month increase across the capital cities, behind Sydney where buyers pay 68 per cent more for a house.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said while houses have historically been more expensive than units, house values had accelerated in recent years.
"The house premium rose sharply through the pandemic upswing as more people sought out space and were more willing and able to live further afield in our cities," he said.
House values dipped at the beginning of the rate rise cycle, shortening the price gap, but that has since rebounded, Mr Lawless said.
Buyers will find the smallest difference between house and unit prices in Holt, in the Belconnen region.
The median unit value in the suburb was $564,941 in January, while the median house value was about 27 per cent higher at $715,081.
Ben Oostermeyer of Luton Properties Gungahlin said Holt offered good value for money.
"It's certainly at the affordable end of the scale," he said.
First home buyers were drawn to the newer areas of Holt, while those looking for a home to renovate or extend were flocking to the older areas, Mr Oostermeyer said.
"You just can't get the same block size in the new areas [of Canberra]," he said.
"So buying somewhere like Holt, you'll get the land and then you can actually do something with it."
Ngunnawal in Gungahlin had the second smallest house premium of 29 per cent. The suburb's median unit value was $629,063, compared with houses at $811,589.
The house premium jumped up to 47 per cent for the third suburb on list. In Kambah, in the Tuggeranong district, house values were $806,037 compared with units at $549,159.
Moncrieff, Gordon and Casey were next on the list, with buyers paying between 52 and 55 per cent more for a house over a unit.
Mr Lawless said suburbs with the smallest price difference may offer "good buying opportunities for those able to stretch themselves" to buy a house.
"With houses typically yielding a stronger capital gain outcome over time, these suburbs with a lower house premium could be strong investment opportunities," he said.
O'Connor in Canberra's inner north had the largest gap between house and unit values, CoreLogic data found.
The median house value in January was $1,546,674, compared with the median unit value of $500,559.
It means buyers pay 209 per cent more for an O'Connor house.
Hawker in Belconnen had a house premium of 196 per cent. The median house value was $1,267,680 compared with $428,841 for a unit in the suburb.
Meanwhile buyers pay 165 per cent more for a house in Lyons, in Woden Valley. The median house value was $1,053,878, while the median unit value was $397,447.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.