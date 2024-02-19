Alleged child abuse material producer's freedom bid 'very optimistic'

A man accused of producing child abuse material in a daylit public park has made what a magistrate described as a "very optimistic bail application".
The alleged offender was first arrested last month after police found him allegedly filming himself having sex with a 16-year-old at Gungahlin's Yerrabi Pond on a Sunday afternoon.
The 34-year-old man, who is not named at this time, was initially granted bail but banned from contacting the teenager he is said to be in a "relationship" with.
Upon being found with the girl earlier this month, his bail was revoked and he was remanded in custody.
He is yet to enter pleas to using a child for the production of exploitation material, possessing child exploitation material, using a carriage service to transmit child abuse material, and indecent exposure.
On Monday, the man tried his luck for bail again.
Defence lawyer Luke Vozella asked the court to not only release his client but for him to be allowed to see the teenage girl with conditions.
"Are you proposing they be together without filming themselves?" magistrate Alexandra Burt asked.
Mr Vozella conceded his request "might be bold" before asking if the pair could see each other but only in the company of another person.
"The past nine nights [in custody] have served as a very salient message to him in respect of the importance of compliance with conditions," Mr Vozella said.
Ms Burt noted the relationship between the accused man and the teenager was not "per se, illegal" with the age of consent being 16 in the ACT.
"The issue is about filming," she said.
Any sexual recording of a child under the age of 18 is against the law in the territory and classified as child abuse material.
The magistrate ultimately refused the man's application, citing concerns about his recent "flagrant disregard of his bail conditions".
Police documents previously tendered to the court detail the man's alleged offending, including being found naked with the teenager on Yerrabi Pond Island in "an area that is open to and used by the public".
Officers saw a mobile phone "propped up on the ground with the camera facing towards the male and female", leading to a suspicion that sexual acts were being filmed.
Videos found on the man's phone included the pair allegedly having sex in the park that afternoon, with one capturing police officers approaching them.
More videos found on the phone allegedly show the man and the girl having sex a number of times between August and October of last year.
He is set to face court again next month.
