The Canberra Times

How schools benefit when student leadership skills are a priority

February 19 2024 - 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Student school leaders possess qualities that can make a world of difference to a school. Picture Shutterstock
Student school leaders possess qualities that can make a world of difference to a school. Picture Shutterstock

Student leaders nationwide play an important role in their schools' overall wellbeing. These young leaders possess qualities that can make a world of difference to a school: confidence in communication, empathy, organisation abilities, a willingness to learn, a sense of personal responsibility, initiative and goal orientation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.