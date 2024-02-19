How schools benefit when student leadership skills are a priority

But being a student leader isn't easy, he said. "For a start, you've got to give up some of your time. That means devoting some lunch times and even after school to your leadership duties," Mr Grose said. "You may find that some other students are difficult to manage and communicate with. They may not agree with you or even want to co-operate. So you may have to work on your communication skills - that is, how you speak to and work with others. But the positives far outweigh any negatives. Student leaders benefit and grow so much from the experience."