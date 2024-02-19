Masked men armed with hatchets allegedly rob tobacco shop

Two men armed with hatchets allegedly threatened a shop assistant before stealing cash and cigarettes inside a north Canberra shopping centre.
The masked robbers went into a tobacco shop inside the Charnwood shops about 8pm on Saturday.
CCTV footage obtained by police show them searching for cash behind the counter and putting items into their bags.
Police said the men fled the scene on foot.
"One man was wearing a black face mask, black hoodie, blue denim shorts and black shoes. The second man was wearing a bright orange long-sleeved shirt, black baseball cap, blue face wrap and black shorts and shoes," police said.
ACT Policing have asked for the public's help to identify the two men who allegedly committed an aggravated robbery.
"Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident, or who saw the men in the vicinity of the Charnwood shops around 8pm," police said.
Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7676618."
