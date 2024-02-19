Cool Canberra v the Brisvegas sneer

War has not broken out. Nobody's going to the United Nations. Canberrans have been too chilled to rise to a cheap jibe from a man known as "Giggles" in his own state.
Diplomatic relations remain after the sneer from the Queensland premier that "Canberra is an awful place".
"The ACT has a good relationship with all the other states and territory governments across the country," the ACT's attorney-general said diplomatically on the ABC.
Shane Rattenbury implied that Steven Miles just didn't know enough about the attractions of Canberra.
"My personal suggestion is that we take Steve Miles to Mooseheads.
"It's a fine institution. It might help him to loosen up," the law officer opined.
"We just have to be careful that he didn't get all Barnaby Joyce in Braddon on the way home."
So Mr Rattenbury was restrained and diplomatic. When they go low, he went high, was his mantra.
Canberra MP Alicia Payne shared her concerns via a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.
"Good morning to everyone except Qld Premier Steven Miles," she wrote. "Seriously I was disappointed to hear his comments about Canberra yesterday - that's my home and my community he's talking about.
"I don't think anyone should say something like that about a place that others call home, let alone a premier about our nation's capital."
There were no retaliatory remarks about Brisvegas or cane toads. Neither politician echoed Living in Australia in its "Living in Brisbane - the Drawbacks" advice section which mentioned "Mozzies | Termites | Humidity | Banter | Television".
Actually, Canberra doesn't need Canberrans to defend Canberra. Queenslanders are doing it themselves.
Here's a flavour of the comments in today's Courier Mail newspaper:
Mr Miles is known as Giggles, by the way, because, according to In Queensland, of his "nervy demeanour at media conferences".
When he's nervous he tends to giggle - hence "Giggles". Sky News said he had been "caught 'giggling away' at a reporter's question about youth crime while alleged offenders continue to walk free on bail".
And there is a hint of a giggle in his voice when he sneered at Canberra.
Mr Rattenbury certainly took it in reasonably good humour: "I think he was having a bit of a lark."
But it was a jibe - much like Paul Keating's assertion that "if you don't live in Sydney, you're just camping out".
There was mischief but the Keating barb stung, particularly in Melbourne.
People in Canberra will no doubt remember the Miles jibe. If the perpetrator ever strays from his humid habitat to the nation's capital, he might go and see the rugby stars who chose to make the move to improve their lives and their bank balances.
