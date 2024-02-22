Schools benefit when pupil leadership skills are a priority Advertising Feature

Student school leaders possess qualities that can make a world of difference to a school. Picture Shutterstock

Student leaders nationwide play an important role in their schools' overall wellbeing. These young leaders possess qualities that can make a world of difference to a school: confidence in communication, empathy, organisation abilities, a willingness to learn, a sense of personal responsibility, initiative and goal orientation.

Former Australian Educator of the Year awardee Michael Grose said teachers reported less student bullying and witnessed more responsible, caring behaviour among students when student leadership is prioritised. He said schools that develop students' leadership identify the qualities and skills they want to develop, include leadership training in classroom work, adequately resource leadership training and provide opportunities for students to lead.

But being a student leader isn't easy, he said. "For a start, you've got to give up some of your time. That means devoting some lunch times and even after school to your leadership duties," Mr Grose said. "You may find that some other students are difficult to manage and communicate with. They may not agree with you or even want to co-operate. So you may have to work on your communication skills - that is, how you speak to and work with others. But the positives far outweigh any negatives. Student leaders benefit and grow so much from the experience."

According to state education departments, effective student leadership can instil pride in their schools and influence real change, improving educational outcomes. When students participate in meaningful decision-making at school, they experience higher levels of wellbeing and empowerment, feel a deeper connection to learning and school community, and develop a range of skills and capabilities to feel connected and successful at school and in life.