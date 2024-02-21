9 best toasters in Australia to get perfectly browned toast in the morning

The right toaster can significantly improve your morning routine, whether you're craving a warm bagel, crisped-up crumpets, or classic toast. Let's examine some of the best toasters that Australia has to offer and what makes them unique in the kitchen appliance industry.

Here are the top four toasters we picked for Australians:

Our picks for the best toasters for Australians to buy

Best overall toaster for the perfect toast

Russell Hobbs Classic 2-Slice Toaster. Picture supplied

One thing is evident after using the Russell Hobbs Classic Toaster for a few weeks: it is quick. Toast can take a while to make when I'm rushing in the morning, but this toaster makes it go much more quickly. Those who enjoy homemade or artisanal bread will find great benefits from the extra wide slots. It fits and toasts evenly whether it's a tiny slice of rye or a thick slice of sourdough.

Although cleaning is usually the last thing on your mind before breakfast, Russell Hobbs' approach to this menial chore is invaluable. The removable crumb tray glides out effortlessly, making it simple to maintain a crumb-free toaster and a clean kitchen bench. But be careful when using it for the first few times; because it functions so well, the edges of your toast may occasionally turn out somewhat darker than the remainder of the bread.

The Classic Toaster strikes a good mix of simplicity and functionality when taking into account all of its functions. If you're picky about even browning, its high-speed toasting might be a little problematic, but the high lift function makes sure you won't be using a fork to fish for smaller pieces. Overall, it's a capable device that will fit in any kitchen and provide delicious toast every morning in a matter of minutes. If you're after a practical toaster that briskly delivers evenly browned toast, the Russell Hobbs Classic Toaster is worth considering. You can buy it from Amazon for $58 or the Good Guys for $59.

Pros

Available in 2 and 4 slices.

Can handle various bread sizes with extra wide slots.

Simple cleanup thanks to the detachable crumb tray.

Cons

The edges may toast more quickly than the centre.

For smaller slices, the high lift feature may be deeper.

It might not be to everyone's taste to toast slowly.

Best split carriage toaster

Russell Hobbs Brooklyn 4-Slice Toaster. Picture supplied

The sleek, black stainless steel of the Brooklyn from Russel Hobbs gives you an insight into how it performs. With extra-wide slots, it can handle a sourdough loaf and even thicker crumpets without any fuss. When cleaning time came, the removable crumb trays quickly slid out - no mess, no stress.

However, because of its size, people with small kitchens may find it to be a little too imposing on their countertops. If that's you, then the Russel Hobbs Classic Toaster that sits in the #1 spot on our list will be better.

Furthermore, I discovered that using tongs was necessary to retrieve the smaller portions of my handmade bread because the high-lift feature was a little inadequate. Although several evaluations expressed doubts about its long-term endurance, my experience has only been positive thus far.

On top of the standard toasting feature, you can also reheat or defrost your bread slices if you find yourself in that situation. For larger families, the split carriage enables you to toast two or four slices of bread at once - with each carriage having its intensity setting.

In addition to being a fully functional and practical toaster, it also comes in three alluring colour themes including black, copper, and champagne. It's a fantastic mixture of convenience, style, and reliability with the only downside being that it is quite large. You can pick it up for $87.20 at Amazon, $109 from Myers, or $109.95 at Russell Hobbs.

Pros

Toasts up to four slices with different browning settings.

Extra-wide slots accommodate various bread types.

Simplifies cleaning with removable crumb trays.

Cons

A bulkier design that won't fit small spaces.

Smaller slices of bread might be trickier to remove.

Best option for dual controls

Russell Hobbs Addison 4-Slice Toaster. Picture supplied

If you need a 4 slice toaster and the Russell Hobbs Brooklyn doesn't do it for you, the Addison will. Available in black or brushed steel, the Addison can be seen as an upgrade on the Brooklyn due to its higher lift. When your partner requests a barely golden slice and you prefer yours with a little more crunch, you'll be grateful for the dual controls. It's ideal for a household with different tastes because it's like having two toasters in one.

When you're seeking that thick, artisan bread slice, the broad slots are a godsend. You can just drop it in and let the toaster do its thing without pushing or prodding. And when it does, the high-lift feature means you can stop using a knife to fish for breakfast-we've all been there, and it's not a healthy way to start the day.

Conversely, you may observe that it takes a little longer to achieve that ideal golden hue. That being said, the quality it offers makes the tiny amount it pays. Furthermore, if you're meticulous about maintaining your equipment spotless, the matte black surface may need a fast wipe every now and then owing to smudges. Finally, it may not function as quickly as you'd expect on the coldest of mornings when you need the thaw mechanism to do its magic on frozen bread - but it still works.

All things considered, the Russell Hobbs Addison is a chic kitchen tool that fits right in with contemporary needs. Although it may require some patience on a hectic morning, the tasty bread that is properly browned is well worth the wait. You can buy the Russell Hobbs Brooklyn for $89 from Amazon, $99 at JB Hi-Fi, or $99.95 from Russell Hobb directly.

Pros

Sophisticated matte black finish that complements any kitchen design.

Two control levels provide flexibility for varying toast tastes.

Large slots allow for a variety of bread sizes, and the high-lift mechanism makes retrieval simple.

Cons

When compared to other models, toasting can be slower.

Because of the matte finish, the surface may eventually collect fingerprints.

The defrost feature might not be as effective as intended for certain people.

Best two-slice toaster for small households

Breville Lift & Look Plus 2-Slice Toaster. Picture supplied

Admittedly, sometimes we choose a toaster solely based on what it looks like. And if you are after a slick black toaster, Breville's Lift & Look Plus in its sleek Black Sesame will certainly catch your eye.

Apart from having slots that are remarkably accommodating for a variety of slice thicknesses, Breville has incorporated a much larger lever which makes it so much easier to use. But it's innovation doesn't end there. The clever 'Lift & Look' lever lets you have a sneak peek at your toast's progress without resetting the cycle. Gone are days of interrupting the toaster only to start from scratch.

Every slice has a delightful crunch thanks to uniform toasting but it also has additional capabilities, such as settings for frozen bread or crumpets, which add even more convenience.

Similar to most toasters, greasy crumbs are readily gathered in a tray, making cleaning a joy. Even if it is designed for two slices, preparing breakfast for a large group of people could take extra effort. In a larger home, there can be a perceptible wait. Despite this, the Breville toaster performs admirably, producing consistently golden, crispy bread. You can pick up the Breville toaster for $79 from Amazon or $89.95 from Myers.

Pros

Toast evenly due to its centring feature.

Easily accommodates larger slices.

A peek-a-boo lever to track progress.

Cons

Uneven toasting is occasionally noticed.

Requires occasionally flipping bread.

Only two slices at a time.

Affordable two-slice toaster

Russell Hobbs Carlton 2-Slicer Toaster. Picture supplied

Next on our list is another toaster from Russell Hobbs, which is a premium brand for home appliances and makes some of the best air fryers, kettles, and toasters in Australia. With this Carlton Toaster, the stainless steel with chrome accents will look stunning in your kitchen. If you've neglected to remove the bread from the freezer, its defrost feature will come in rather handy.

The cancel function makes it a rather unique selection compared to some of the other toasters on our list. If you get distracted while preparing breakfast, the reheat option comes in quite handy as it smartly reheats the bread without causing any more browning.

The large slots on this toaster are on par with the larger options on our list and will prove to be handy for those who enjoy homemade, artisan bread, or crumpets. But, you may discover that the heat distribution isn't quite precise, sometimes leaving you with uneven colouration if you're toasting something other than sliced white.

Due to its two-slice capacity, it might not be the best choice for a family of toast enthusiasts, but it's ideal for couples. A few customers have brought up in their reviews that there is inconsistent performance over time which may be a sign of variations in the toaster's lifespan. The Russell Hobbs Carlton Toaster, with its browning control dials ready to accommodate your tastes for crispy or softly toasted, shouldn't let you down despite this. Buy it for $49.95 on Amazon and Russell Hobbs.

Pros

Wide slots allow for the effortless toasting of thicker bread slices.

Smaller things can be easily removed thanks to the high-lift function.

Provides seven browning settings for customised toasting.

Cons

With non-standard bread types, toasting may not be as even.

Only two slices are available, which is bad for larger gatherings.

A few users complained about inconsistent performance.

Best retro toaster in Australia

De'Longhi's Icona Capital Toaster, Picture De'Longhi

With a choice from five outstandingly finished versions, De'Longhi's series of Icona Capital Toaster will surely brighten up your kitchen. While De'Longhi can be credited with selling some of the best coffee machines in Australia, this toaster adds a plethora of functionality to your morning ritual in addition to looking good on the surface. With a single push, the electronic features - such as the bagel and defrost settings - offer a customised toasting experience where you are in control.

De'Longhi's removable crumb tray was a great feature. Cleaning up after toasting is simple: just remove the tray, throw away the crumbs, and replace it. It guarantees that no crumbly mess is left on the benchtop and preserves the smooth appearance of the toaster.

Just so you know, the two-slot limit may be a little too tight if your morning requires toasting for a large group of people. Additionally, despite its overall dependability, a few users have reported sporadic and minor toasting irregularities. Another factor to take into account is noise. Although this toaster isn't the quietest, the sound is acceptable in exchange for excellent, golden-brown toast.

For those wanting a blend of style and function in the kitchen, this De'Longhi toaster is a strong choice. You can buy it for $119 on Amazon or $159 from De'Longhi directly.

Pros

Incredibly even browning.

Small slices are simple to retrieve.

Easy to maintain with a detachable crumb tray.

Cons

No more than two slices at once.

Some users claim that browning is inconsistent.

When in use, the device could make more noise than you anticipated.

Best 4-slice toaster for families

De'Longhi Icona Classic 4-Slicer. Picture supplied

If you want to stick with De'Longhi but need a 4-slice toaster, the Icona Classic is yours. Typical of De'Longhi, it's sturdy, elegant, and has a brilliant finish. The precision of the six browning levels is remarkable no matter if you're toasting white sliced bread, fresh sourdough, or a frozen thick cut. Its separated control panels prove handy, especially when preferences in the household vary; you can brown a crumpet lightly while giving your bagel a deep toast, all at the same time.

Cleaning up after breakfast is often a fuss, but with De'Longhi's crumb trays sliding out effortlessly, you can dispense those pesky crumbs in a snap. Although you might need to shuffle some items on your counter to make room for its bulkier presence, the added functionality it brings to your morning routine is well worth the compromise. You can buy it for $129 on Amazon, or Myers at $151.20.

Pros

Uniform toasting of different kinds of bread.

Distinct controls for usage in multiple functions.

Trays that come out for easy crumb cleanup.

Cons

More counter area can be needed for bulkier designs.

Best eco-friendly toaster

Philips 5000 Series Eco Toaster. Picture Philips Australia

Crafting your morning toast could feel more satisfying with Philips' efforts to blend functionality and sustainability. The Philips Eco Toaster feels good in action; the adjustable settings offer you precise control over browning, from barely bronzed to deep golden hues. And when you're in for a treat, the bun rack is quite handy, providing a warm embrace for your croissants and rolls.

However, it's worth noting that despite the toaster's well-intended design, not every breakfast experience is guaranteed perfection. There have been instances where the bread emerges toasted unevenly, which can be disappointing. Keep this in mind if consistently golden toast is at the top of your breakfast wishlist.

Another aspect to consider is the toaster's physical makeup. It boasts a lighter framework due to its eco-friendly materials. Some might find the build less robust than expected, which may not equate to longevity in every kitchen. Moreover, if artisanal bread is a staple for you, its slots might not accommodate those voluminous, crusty loaves without a bit of prep work.

You might enjoy this toaster for its eco-friendly design and customisable settings, despite some functional drawbacks. You can buy it now for $119 on Amazon. Bing Lee and Myers sell it for a slightly cheaper price but stock is sold out at the time of writing.

Pros

Eco-friendly design utilising bio-based plastics.

Personalised toasting with eight distinct browning options.

Easy-to-use bun rack with integrated warming tray for pastries.

Cons

A few unsatisfactory reviews point to certain toasting consistency problems.

Some people may find the material to be overly light.

Best toaster made from plastic

De'Longhi Brillante Toaster. Picture supplied

The De'Longhi Brillante Toaster is sure to make an impression on your countertop right out of the box thanks to its distinctive faceted design and glossy black finish. Its variable browning control makes it remarkably good at continually delivering flawlessly browned toast to your exact liking. Because of their adjustable width, the toaster slots accommodate a range of bread sizes and guarantee that each slice is toasted to perfection.

One cannot stress how convenient the reheat, thaw, and cancel features are; they adjust to your needs, whether you're heating frozen waffles or toast from yesterday. There's no longer a risk of burns when searching for smaller products like English muffins thanks to the extra lift position.

The plastic model may not have the same lifespan as a stainless-steel counterpart, despite its sleek look. In a family or group environment, accommodating individual tastes with a single browning control for all four slots may be too limited. It's also important to note that some Australian consumers have complained about obtaining toasters that came with the wrong power adapter; this is something you should confirm when you buy. You can get it for $154.84 on Amazon, $189 from Bing Lee, or $115 from David Jones.

Pros

Striking style that elevates kitchen decor.

Reliable toasting with practical reheat and defrost options.

The high-lift function helps to safely remove tiny objects.

Cons

Made of plastic, which might not be as sturdy as metal.

Versatility may be limited by a single browning control for all four slots.

Certain devices can be using the wrong power adaptor for Australia.

Cheap vs expensive toasters

There is an extensive selection of toasters available for Aussies, ranging from high-end luxury appliances to more affordable ones. For your needs and preferences, the decision you make should strike a balance between price and quality. Let me explain:

Budget Toasters

These are the ones you go for when your wallet starts to feel empty, usually priced under $50 such as the Russell Hobbs Carlton 2-Slicer Toaster. They typically have fewer features and toast bread unevenly. Standard features include reheating, defrost, and one browning control.

Pros:

Affordable.

Simple to use.

Suitable for minimal use.

Cons:

Less durable.

Limited features and functions.

Inconsistent toasting.

Premium Toasters

These provide you with more than simply golden-brown bread, but.. they can cost more than $150. You'll benefit from long-lasting, premium materials, sophisticated features including several browning settings, and reliable outcomes. Some even claim to have cleverly integrated technology to provide a personalised toasting experience.

Pros:

Superior toasting quality.

Robust build and durable design.

Extra features such as smart controls and multiple slots.

Cons:

Higher cost.

Might be complex to operate.

More expensive to repair.

So, which should you buy? It depends. But you should take into account your expectations and the frequency of usage of the equipment when comparing inexpensive and costly toasters. Purchasing a pricey model might be justified if you consider your morning toast to be a necessary component of your daily routine. However, if you only sometimes use it, an inexpensive toaster might do. Recall that occasionally the least expensive option isn't the best for you-a cheap toaster can still provide the functionality you require.

What about 2 vs 4 slice toasters: What's better?

When selecting a toaster, you may be debating between models with two or four slices. While this can depend on the size of your family, there are unique benefits and drawbacks to each, and no golden rule of thumb on which is correct. Let's take a look at the 2-slice toasters first.

2-slice toasters

Pros

It's perfect for smaller kitchens or countertops with limited space because it takes up less counter space than a 4-slice toaster.

Compared to a 4-slice toaster, it uses less energy because it only toasts two slices at a time.

In general, 2-slice toasters are less expensive than 4-slice models, which may be a draw for those on a tight budget.

Cons

A 2-slice toaster might not be as effective if you need to wait between batches if you have a larger family or frequently need to toast more than two slices of bread at once.

Unsuitable for homes where several people wish to toast their bread at the same time, as this may result in lengthier wait times on busy mornings.

4-slice toasters

Pros

Able to toast four slices of bread simultaneously, making it more effective for larger families or when you have to quickly prepare several meals.

Perfect for hectic mornings or hosting visitors because it can hold multiple slices of bread at once, cutting down on wait times.

To offer a larger range of toasting possibilities, certain 4-slice toasters have wider slots designed for toasting bagels or thicker bread pieces.

Cons

A 4-slice toaster requires more counter space than a 2-slice toaster because of its bigger size, so it might not be ideal for smaller kitchens.

Compared to a 2-slice toaster, a 4-slice toaster may use more energy because it can toast more slices at once, particularly if you're toasting fewer slices.

Since 4-slice toasters are typically more expensive than 2-slice toasters, you should think about whether the larger capacity is worth the extra money for your needs.

Here's what you need to know before choosing a toaster

Toasters are not all the same, and bigger doesn't necessarily mean better! Here is a thorough buying guide to assist you in making a decision when picking up a new toaster for your home.

Capacity

Before making a purchase, assess your typical toast consumption. Consider the number of bread slices you usually toast at once. Toasters come in various sizes, from 2-slice to 4-slice, and even larger models for commercial use. Opting for a higher-capacity toaster can be advantageous for larger households or frequent entertainers, minimising wait times.

Slot Size

Pay attention to the toaster's slot dimensions, especially if you prefer artisanal bread, bagels, or thicker slices. Look for adjustable or extra-wide slots to accommodate different bread types and pastries, ensuring even toasting without getting stuck.

Browning Control

Select a toaster with customisable browning settings to achieve your desired level of toastiness. Seek models offering multiple shade options to cater to varying preferences within your household.

Toasting Features

In addition to basic toasting, many toasters offer additional functions like defrosting, reheating, and toasting bagels. Consider whether these features align with your needs and preferences.

Ease of Cleaning

Toasters with removable crumb trays facilitate quick and convenient cleaning. Opt for models with non-stick interiors and easy-to-clean exteriors to simplify maintenance.

Durability and Build Quality

Invest in a toaster crafted from durable, premium materials such as stainless steel. Consider reputable manufacturers known for producing dependable kitchen appliances, and consult consumer reviews for insights into durability.

Safety Features

Prioritize safety by choosing toasters with features like cool-touch exteriors and automatic shut-off. Look for models equipped with high-lift or lift-and-look mechanisms for safe monitoring of toast progress without the risk of burns.

Size and Design

Consider the toaster's dimensions and design to ensure it complements your kitchen aesthetics. Choose a style that harmonises with other appliances and enhances your kitchen decor if desired.

Budget

Set a budget and prioritise features based on importance. Compare prices across different models and brands to find the best value for your money without compromising on essential qualities.

Guarantee and Customer Support

Opt for toasters backed by a warranty to safeguard against manufacturing defects. Research the manufacturer's reputation for customer service to ensure prompt assistance in case of any issues or inquiries.

Frequently Asked Questions

What's the best toaster to buy in Australia?

Russell Hobbs is renowned for making quality toasters in Australia. They are affordable and come in varying sizes with good browning control. Popular models such as the Russell Hobbs Classic Toaster, Brooklyn 4-Slice, and Addison 4 Slice take our picks for the best toasters for Australians. They are highly rated on marketplaces such as Amazon by customers and are widely available in local department stores to purchase.

What are the top-rated toasters for both two and four-slices?

The Russell Hobbs Classic Toaster, with its extra-wide slots and customisable browning settings, is a popular choice for two slices. The Russell Hobbs Brooklyn is well-known for its numerous capabilities and reliable toasting, especially if you need four slices.

Which luxury toasters are worth the investment?