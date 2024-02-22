Why build to rent hasn't taken off in Canberra

It was touted as the next big housing solution and has the backing of the ACT government, but build-to-rent still has not made a dent in the Canberra market.
Some say the capital's strict tenancy laws are part of the problem, while others believe the timing just hasn't been right.
We asked the experts about what it will take for the rental-only housing model to get off the ground.
It comes after a local developer listed a prime block of land for sale, which includes development approval for a large build-to-rent project with hundreds of homes.
Evri Group is hopeful selling the vacant block with development approval in place will be more attractive to an institutional investor.
The Northbourne Avenue site could fetch more than $55 million.
The price gap between houses and units has grown and Canberrans are now forking out 65 per cent more for a standalone property.
Data from CoreLogic shows the median house value was $968,248 in January, compared with a median unit value of $586,891.
But in some suburbs, the gap remains much smaller.
In one suburb, units came in at $564,941, while the median house value was about 27 per cent higher at $715,081.
Also making news this week, Federal Golf Club's long-awaiting redevelopment plans have reached a significant milestone.
The club has submitted development applications for its retirement village project, which would include 125 homes on a six-hectare portion of the course.
They say the retirement village will ensure "the longevity and financial security" of Federal Golf Club, while retaining its 18 golf holes.
Finally, a recent sale proves a change in strategy, price expectations and styling can go a long way to selling a home.
After sitting on the market for four months, a heritage-listed home in Reid sold in six days under a different real estate agency.
Selling agent Steve Lowe said his first piece of advice for the sellers was to bring in some professional styling.
"We did what we call a partial style, where we use some of their items plus some of the styling items," he said.
"It felt like a completely different house once it was styled."
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
