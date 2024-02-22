Free transport to the Royal Canberra Show

The Royal Canberra Show is back at Exhibition Park in Canberra from Friday until Sunday.
Free travel on Transport Canberra bus and light rail services is included in pre-purchased tickets for the show.
Light rail services operate between Gungahlin and the city every five to 15 minutes. In addition to these regular services, light rail will operate at an increased frequency this weekend:
The Royal Canberra Show is open 8.30am to 10pm Friday and Saturday and 8.30am to 6pm on Sunday.
Tickets to the show can be bought at the gate (no cash sales) or pre-purchased online. The link is here.
