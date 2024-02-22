AFP officer involved in arrest of injured Iranian protestor won't face charges

A police officer involved in the arrest of an Iranian protestor who says he sustained multiple injuries will not face charges, after an internal investigation examined the incident.
Hamid Sotounzadeh ended up in hospital last February after being arrested outside of the Iranian embassy in Canberra acused of failing to comply with a lawful direction.
Video of the arrest was posted on social media. It shows an angry exchange between Mr Sotounzadeh and an Australian Federal Police officer, who appears to manhandle him to the ground.
In another shot, Mr Sotounzadeh looks to be unresponsive, lying on the ground while surrounded by police officers.
The matter was referred to AFP's Professional Standards unit for an internal investigation. A spokesperson said this has been finalised and was now in the "administrative phase".
"A criminal investigation will not be pursed in relation to the AFP member involved," an AFP spokesperson said in a statement.
"The individual will be notified of the outcome of the administrative process as soon as practicable."
The spokesperson added that "code of conduct matters are subject to secrecy provisions under the Australian Federal Police Act 1979".
Mr Sotounzadeh travelled from Melbourne to Canberra to protest the Islamic Republic's bloody crackdown on protesters in Iran.
Following the incident, an AFP spokesperson last year said Mr Sotounzadeh "behaved in an aggressive manner" towards the police and was subsequently arrested "for failing to comply with a lawful direction", The Canberra Times reported.
Mr Sotounzadeh said he would be consulting with lawyers over his next move, but he admitted his options were quite limited.
"I'm very angry. I'm very fearful. I'm honestly going to fight this," he said.
Mr Sotounzadeh said that he sustained multiple injuries during his arrest, including rib cage fractures, spinal injuries and other sprains.
A year on, he said he was still suffering from persistent post concussion syndrome.
"I have headaches, I have dizziness, I have nauseousness, I have extreme fatigue," he told The Canberra Times.
"I'm just living with these symptoms. I'm working hard to get my health back on track but it's not easy when you are always full of anger and fear."
The matter was raised during the Senate estimates last year, where Greens senator David Shoebridge grilled Australian Federal Police commissioner Reece Kershaw about the arrest and called for an independent investigation into the incident.
On Thursday, he called the report to be made public.
"Avoiding scrutiny from the public and the media is not a legitimate justification for secrecy from police," he said in a statement.
"This shows the need for an independent body to properly investigate police complaints."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.