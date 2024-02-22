Best massage guns in Australia: 10 top hand-held massagers to relieve muscle aches

This story may include affiliate links with our partner ENTR Media who may be provided with compensation if you click through. ACM advises readers consider their own circumstances and needs. You should verify the nature of any product or service, and consult with the relevant regulators' website before making any decision.



Massage guns have become popular as a way to ease muscle pain at home, Picture Shutterstock.

This is branded content.



Massager guns are now a common sight for anyone with persistent muscular soreness, office workers experiencing postural strain, and fitness fanatics. With the multitude of options in the Australian market, it can be overwhelming to know which one to invest in.

These are my top five picks for the best massage gun in Australia:

My top massage guns for Australians

To accommodate a range of tastes and requirements, each of the massage guns below provides a combination of power, portability, and functionality for every type of user. Whether you're an amateur athlete or just want to relax after a hard day, one of these will surely do the job.

Best overall massage gun we tested

Picture Renpho

I've just tried the RENPHO Thermacool massage device and have found it to quite match up to its rave reviews. The inclusion of heat and cooling options has set it apart, giving me the freedom to alternate between soothing warmth (45 degrees) and refreshing coolness (8 degrees) when I use it. If alternating ice baths and hot showers is part of your routine then you know the benefits I'm referring to.

The varied speed settings, ranging up to 3,200 rpm, allow me to tweak the intensity of my massage depending on the level of Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS). It's this versatility that's especially appreciated after a gruelling workout. Usually, it's better to start on a low setting and then gradually ramp it up over time.

Operating at 40 dB which is 5 dB quieter than the typical massage gun, I must remark on the remarkable silence of its operation. There's no disruptive buzzing - just a low hum.

Despite its many virtues, the heating function's mildness is less than ideal if you need intense warmth for your aches. Moreover, the automatic shut-off can interrupt an otherwise seamless relaxation experience but this is an important safety feature. Even though it's light to carry, it can still be a bit bulky when used for prolonged periods. All things considered, the pros certainly outweigh the cons.

Pros

Carry case and 5 head attachments.

Quick 2-hour charging time and great battery life.

Exceptionally quiet operation.

Cons

Its heating function may not be as warm as some prefer.

Some might think it's a bit bulky.

Best RENPHO alternative

Picture MuscleMassagers.com.au

If you like RENPHO but want a cheaper option then the POWR Deep Muscle Massage Gun by Muscle Massagers is a great alternative. Instead of the five interchangeable massage heads, you get from RENPHO and most other massage guns, the POWR comes with six to give you slightly more options. Not only that, but the rpm range is higher as well where the POWR can reach a maximum of 3,960 rpm. This means that the 30 adjustable power settings have a lot more flexibility and better refinement over your massage.

Other than that, it is also a bit quieter than most massage guns as it operates at 40 dB instead of the industry standard of 45 dB. Whilst you may not notice the difference, it will be there. Other noteworthy items to pay attention to include its compact design, ergonomic grip, and USB-C charging port to ensure it stays alongside the best massage guns in Australia.

Pros

More attachment massage heads and higher rpm than the RENPHO massage gun.

30 speed settings.

Convenient USB-C charging.

Cons

No digital display (one-button operation).

Best overall hand-held massager

Picture Renpho

The RENPHO Muscle was my first massage gun and a great one at that. It doesn't come with all the bells and whistles of a premium gun but isn't insufficient in any area of performance either. Coming with its own carry case and an assortment of 5 head attachments, it's definitely the workhorse it makes itself out to be.

Its ergonomic design is simple and typical of most percussive massage guns. Like most RENPHO guns, it has a tactile grip that lets me reach most places on my back without having to perform a contortionist act. It also feels more expensive than its price indicates because of the metal shell.

In terms of noise, it's on par with other massage guns on the market. I mention that because you can watch your favourite TV series or movie and still not be totally distracted.

Since I participate in local amateur tournaments, the range of interchangeable massage heads made it possible for me to target sore muscles more precisely than with some other massage guns I've used. With the five that are included, there are no unique massage heads, but you won't need any more in my opinion.

Pros

Feels sturdy but not heavy.

Tactile grip.

Outstanding battery life and easy USB-C charging.

Cons

Not the lightest massage gun going around.

No digital display (one-button operation).

Best cost-effective massage gun

Picture Amazon

The BURNNOVE Massage Gun excels with its range of speeds. The selection of 99 power settings is more than you'll ever need, whether it be a light soothing massage or a vigorous kneading. To make the 99 speeds a bit more workable, the BURNNOVE comes with a slightly higher rpm than most other massage guns in its price range. This means it's particularly effective at delivering a deep tissue massage.

With a full charge of 4-5 hours at its lowest setting, you can run it constantly for up to 10 hours thanks to its long-lasting battery. Aside from being long-lasting, its noise reduction technology makes noises between 35 and 45 dB, which is fairly low, though not the quietest.

Given the massage gun's inexpensive price, its user-friendly LED touchscreen ensures that it operates in an intuitive manner. The gear settings and battery level are easily adjustable with the touchscreen.

Because of its low price, it offers most Australians looking for an affordable solution that would still relieve tense or tight muscles. You can buy it for $69.99 from Amazon and have it delivered to your house.

Pros

Impressive battery life.

A vast range of 99 speeds for a personalised massage.

Quiet operation.

Higher rpm than similarly priced massage guns.

Cons

Might be a bit heavy for some users.

Best massage gun for amateur athletes

Picture Therabody

For those who take their general health and muscle recovery seriously, including athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and participants in sports. If you can afford the somewhat hefty price tag, then think about purchasing the Theragun Prime.

The 5th generation premium massage gun from Theragun is all about quality over quantity, both in terms of build and features, and the massaging experience itself. Designed for active people who need muscle relief or want to hasten recovery, the device has superior versatility to most others.

It comes with four high-quality foam attachment heads, each made specifically for a particular muscle group treatment region. The ergonomic grip, in my experience, greatly reduces wrist and arm fatigue while making tricky locations much easier to reach.

With QuietForce Technology and a sophisticated brushless QX150 motor, this massager provides professional-grade muscle treatment more silently than other devices. Its remarkable battery life of 300 minutes guarantees extended use without worrying about running out of juice. You can also access speeds ranging from 1,750 to 2,400 rpm using the Therabody app, offering precise control and versatility in massage intensity. It also features a customisable speed range and an OLED panel for real-time monitoring.

One thing to keep in mind is that due to its high cost of $499 from Amazon or JB Hi-Fu. As such, the Theragun Prime might not be the best option for those on a limited budget as have taken this into consideration in our ratings.

Pros

Intelligent percussion treatment provides customised alleviation.

High-quality head attachments for focused therapy.

Unique ergonomic design that promotes usability and reduces strain.

Cons

Expensive prices could put off some consumers.

Lightweight massage gun

Picture credit Amazon

Bob and Brad's massage gun was crafted with quality in mind. Its silicone handle ensures a firm grip, enabling you to precisely target certain muscle regions. The varied speeds let me achieve the ideal level of tissue contact, regardless of my preference for a light or deep touch. The smooth transition between the five massage heads offered diversity to meet the needs of every muscle.

What really impressed me, though, is how portable it is. Weighing 680g, it's quite light for a standard-size massage gun, and you can throw it in your day pack or gym bag without thinking twice. The 3,200 rpm power of the smaller, more portable design is equal to that of the larger, more powerful massagers I have previously used.

One of its most notable features is its silent function, which makes it suitable for use in the workplace without calling attention to itself.

As for charging, it takes a USB-C cable which means you can power it up virtually anywhere you go. It also features a built-in safety timer that is set for 10 minutes, a nice carry case, and five interchangeable heads.

But if you need a standard-size massage gun that you can take anywhere, you will need to forgive the noise it generates. The stated noise range is between 30 dB to 50dB, where the latter puts it slightly higher than most other massage guns in Australia.

Pros

A cheap massage gun.

Easy to pack carry case.

Lightweight and easy to travel.

Quick charging and ubiquitous USB-C support.

Cons

Athletes might look for options with a greater amplitude.

A longer battery life may be preferred.

Good compact massage gun

Picture Arboleaf.

The Arboleaf Mini Massage Gun stands apart from the numerous larger, bulkier handheld massagers that are currently on the market. This compact size allows it to easily fit into a jacket or jeans pocket, making it ideal for travellers, athletes, and anybody who needs to ease muscle soreness.

Though it has fewer attachments than most other massage guns on the Australian market, its rubber soft heads offer a noticeable advantage over foam attachments. However, we did discover that they tend to gather dust.

It is incredibly quiet and strong, with five distinct speed settings. Even if it is smaller than other alternatives, its mobility and effectiveness make it a noteworthy substitute. On the other hand, it is devoid of attachments.

All things considered, I wholeheartedly endorse the Arboleaf Mini Massage Gun to anyone searching for a lightweight, effective massager. However, you are giving up additional features and capabilities that are usually standard in larger massage guns due to their compact size and lightweight design.

Pros

Unique T-shape design for easy handling.

Premium rubber head attachments.

Very good battery life for its size.

Cons

Some muscle groups may be harder to reach and leverage due to their small size.

Best mini massage gun

Picture Therabody.

For those seeking a portable, lightweight, and easy-to-use hand massager for muscle soreness or right after working out, the Theragun Mini is a fantastic option. There's not really much to complain about, other than the very limited battery life that acts as a constant reminder to keep it charged or to always take the charger with you.

The Mini is a high-end massage gun device that is reasonably priced, much like its larger Theragun counterpart. It has an app that could improve your quality of life and versatile accessories. However, because it is not as strong as its larger cousins, it functions best in tandem with a foam roller.

Theragun Mini's three-speed settings, which span from 1,750 to 2,400 percussions per minute, allow it to efficiently target muscle relaxation and recuperation when giving massages. Even though it cannot spin at 3,200 rpm, you really shouldn't expect too much from a device this tiny.

While the 12mm amplitude is commendable, it won't provide the same level of deep percussive therapy for tight muscles as larger models. While the unit's three included attachment heads - the Thumb, Standard Ball, and Dampener - are not as extensive as those of standard-sized massage guns, they nonetheless serve a good purpose. For instance, there isn't a pointed attachment to untie knots in confined spaces but it still is the best mini massage gun.

Pros

Remarkably small and portable.

Surprisingly powerful for such a small device.

Whisper-quiet functioning.

Cons

Could be a little insufficient for people who want a deep tissue massage.

Although reasonable, the battery life may need to be frequently charged when used heavily.

More expensive than some other portable massage guns.

What is a percussion massage gun?

A handheld percussion massage gun sometimes referred to as a percussion massager or percussion treatment device, uses quick, percussion-based movements to target and massage specific muscles and soft tissues. It usually comprises a high-frequency pulsating or oscillating massage head or attachment attached to a motorised handle base.

Considerations when you're choosing a massage gun

Which Type?

There are several different kinds of massage guns, sometimes referred to as percussion massagers or percussive therapy devices, and each has unique characteristics and capabilities. These are a few typical kinds:

Massage guns that are handheld are the most widely used kind. Usually held in one hand, they are activated by a button or trigger. With a variety of attachments, handheld massage guns may target different muscle areas and are quite adaptable.

Compact and smaller than portable massage guns are known as mini massage guns. Because of their mobility and ease of use, they can be used for targeted areas like the neck and shoulders or for travel.

Professional Massage Guns: These are luxurious massagers made for athletes or professional therapists. Advanced features including numerous speed settings, movable arm angles, and extended battery life are frequently included.

Massage intensity and speed settings

Seek a massager with multiple settings for both intensity and speed. This enables you to tailor the massage to your tastes and the unique requirements of your sore muscles.

Versatility and head attachments

Consider the type and range of attachments that the massager comes with. Various massage attachment heads target different muscle groups and provide different types of massage, such as trigger point therapy, deep tissue massage, or general relaxation. Verify that the massage gun's attachments are suitable for your specific needs.

Battery life and charging time

Take into account the battery life and charging time if you'd rather use a cordless massager. Choose a device with a long battery life, particularly if you intend to use it regularly or for longer massages. In addition, find out how long the battery takes to charge completely.

Noise level

If you want to use a massage gun in a peaceful place or in a shared location, be aware that some models can be noisy, which could be upsetting or distracting. If noise is an issue for you, look for massagers that operate more quietly ( 45 dB).

Portability and ergonomics

Take into account the massager's dimensions, weight, and design, especially if you plan to use it while travelling or on the go. To ensure easy handling and manoeuvrability, choose a model that is ergonomically designed, lightweight, and compact.

Brand reputation and warranty

To evaluate the quality and dependability of the massage gun, find out about the brand's history and peruse user evaluations. Furthermore, find out if the manufacturer gives a guarantee or warranty to shield your investment against flaws or failures.

Price and value for money

To select the best massage gun for your money, set a budget and research the costs of several models. Think over the massage gun's features, functionality, and longevity in relation to its cost.

Extra features

Some massage guns have built-in heat therapy, Bluetooth connectivity, or interaction with smart apps. Assess whether these extra features fit your needs and tastes and are relevant to you.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which massage gun is best?

The ideal massager for you will rely on your requirements and tastes. There are a variety of options on the massage gun market, each with unique features, costs, and levels of quality. When selecting a massage pistol, some things to take into account are the attachments, noise level, battery life, and intensity settings. It's advisable to shop around and study reviews before choosing a massage gun to buy.

What are the best massage gun brands according to customer reviews?

Customers' reviews of several massage gun brands indicate that Theragun, Hyperice, RENPHO, and Muscle Massagers Australia is among the finest. These brands are renowned for their efficacy, robustness, and quality. It's crucial to remember that choosing the ideal brand for you depends largely on your preferences.

What is the average cost of a high-quality massage gun?

The best massage guns typically cost between $200 and $600. But there are certainly less expensive choices out there that might work just as well. It's crucial to take your demands and budget into account while selecting a massager.

Which massage guns are recommended for beginners?

The best massage guns for beginners come with easily navigable controls and adjustable intensity settings. A few excellent choices for novices are the Hyperice Hypervolt Go, TimTam Power Massager, and Theragun Mini 2.0.

Are massage guns worth the investment?

Investing in a massage gun could be prudent for individuals experiencing pain, strain, or constriction in their muscles and improving blood flow. They may also be helpful to fitness enthusiasts and athletes who want to reduce recuperation times and improve performance. But it's important to choose a massage gun that fits your budget and needs.

What are the best massage guns on Amazon Australia?