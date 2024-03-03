Ricky's rebuild: the five most important next gen Raiders

The 2024 NRL season is a time of rebirth and regrowth for the Green Machine.
Of the next generation of Canberra Raiders stars, here's the five most important players for the upcoming campaign.
Position: Five-eighth. Age: 22
Kaeo Weekes has the chance to make the keys to the Green Machine his own.
He's got the tough job of filling the boots vacated by Jack Wighton (South Sydney) in the key role of five-eighth.
How quickly he can find his feet in the halves alongside Jamal Fogarty will play a massive role in how the Raiders fare this year.
He's quick, strong and seems to have a good kicking game. A breakout season would help get the backline firing behind a strong forward pack.
Position: Centre. Age: 24
Matt Timoko emerged as an international centre last season, now Sebastian Kris has the chance to do the same this year.
He spent a majority of 2023 playing fullback for the Green Machine, but has returned to his preferred centre role this season now that Jarrod Croker's retired.
While he'll controversially miss the opening round due to suspension, Kris will then get the chance to settle in on the left edge.
If he becomes as dangerous as Timoko, then the Raiders will be a threat down the left - especially with the likes of speedsters Xavier Savage or Albert Hopoate on the wing outside him.
Position: Second row. Age: 25
When Hudson Young's on fire, he can score from anywhere. Whether it's his power running game, his crafty kicking or his incredible athletic finishing.
Plus he's got the mongrel on top of his silky skills to make him the perfect edge weapon for years to come - as fellow second-rower Elliott Whitehead's career comes towards the end.
A massive 2022 launched him onto the State of Origin stage for his NSW Blues debut last year.
If he can take his game to another level again this season then good luck stopping him.
Position: Lock. Age: 26
Anyone who doesn't like "Big Red", doesn't like life.
The big fella emerged as a future Queensland Origin star when he made his debut last year.
He'll miss the opening two games due to suspension, but will emerge for round three like a redheaded tiger being unleashed from its cage.
Horsburgh adapted well to a link-up role at lock last year, but he could shift across to prop whenever star enforcer Josh Papali'i decides to hang up the boots.
Position: Fullback. Age: 18
He might not start the season at fullback, but Chevy Stewart could finish the campaign there.
Stewart showed enough in the pre-season trials to show he's an NRL fullback of the future - regardless of when that future arrives.
He's busy, he's dangerous, he's always sniffing around the ruck. Yep, sounds like a fullback.
The Raiders haven't really replaced Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad at fullback since he left for the Warriors in 2022, with Jordan Rapana emerging late last year as their best option in the No.1 jersey.
