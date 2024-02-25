Is your department secretary a true Canberran?

Public Eye can reveal all but five major agency bosses can lay claim to being true Canberrans.
As the public service shifts to a model where all roles can be flexible, some agency bosses are embracing remote work too.
The issue came up in the last Senate estimates, with the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry secretary Adam Fennessy explaining he is actually a resident of Brisvegas.
Senators questioned Mr Fennessy's use of travel allowances - which are set by the Remuneration Tribunal and partially by the department - but he seemed to come up squeaky clean.
The Agriculture boss said he commutes from Brisbane, but spends most weeks in Canberra. While he's entitled to business class travel, Mr Fennessy said he only travels economy. And he doesn't use Comcar services in Brisbane or Canberra, he told senators, preferring to walk.
More pertinent questions on Mr Fennessy's devotion to Canberra might have included: "Do you prefer Grease Monkey or Brodburger?" Or, "What colour is your insulated lunch bag?"
Canberra's most senior public servant is often spotted getting his steps up about town too. But despite this, Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Glyn Davis doesn't call the national capital home.
Apparently Professor Davis spends most weeks in the ACT and heads home to Melbourne to be with his family on the weekends.
Natalie James, the employment and workplace relations boss, also commutes from Melbourne.
While the Department of Veterans' Affairs head Alison Frame lives in Sydney.
(And we didn't hear back about the Industry boss, Meghan Quinn, by the time of publication.)
Stephanie Foster, the Home Affairs secretary, is technically based on the outskirts of Canberra, in what an agency spokesperson described as "a delightful little village called Gundaroo".
Shoutout to Gundaroo.
Please welcome a new acronym to the lexicon: the CROMP. Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy Jenny McAllister has unveiled the newest addition to public service jargon.
It stands for the Climate Risk and Opportunity Management Program, and is basically a package of measures that aim to include climate risk management in decision making.
It includes things like specialist climate risk training, a management guide, and a support service.
"A better-prepared public service will mean better results for communities, whether that be the uptake of affordable renewable energy in public buildings or supporting farmers to respond to droughts," Senator McAllister said.
"... the Albanese government is building up the capacity of our institutions and positioning Australia to become a global leader in public sector climate risk and management."
The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation will have you know it has "absolutely no problem" finding new recruits.
Public Eye asked if times were tough for the spy agency, after it revealed that it had not yet onboarded anyone through 18 recruitment rounds advertised from February 17 to October 27. (That answer was in response to a question on notice from the October Senate estimates.)
A spokesperson for the agency said it had recruited 277 new staff in the last financial year, into "a diverse range of roles in corporate, intelligence and technology areas".
Apparently the grad program is also booming, with thousands of budding spies vying for a spot in intelligence roles each year.
"In an intelligence agency, there is inevitably a lag of several months between recruitment activities and actually filling roles," the spokesperson said.
"ASIO's selection process is rigorous and extensive, including a [thorough] security vetting process.
"The vetting process takes time because it needs to fully consider a person's unique circumstances and suitability to hold a security clearance."
The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) is still dusting itself off after a funding crisis which saw Labor MP Julian Hill ask whether the agency was "broke".
The financial troubles were tied to the agency's fees and charges not rising in line with the costs of services, the strain caused by biosecurity threats and trade disruptions.
Delays in finalising a funding split caused by the department's most recent Machinery of Government change also exacerbated matters.
All this prompted the Albanese government to throw it a funding lifeline of $127 million in the May 2023 budget.
But the department had to bring in its own austerity measures to get back on track, too - slashing travel, advertising and third party labour expenses.
In response to a question on notice the department revealed it has been taking this seriously - cutting travel expenditure by 50 per cent in the last financial year.
It spent about $24.5 million all up over the 2022-23 financial year.
Former senator and self-described "tranps@canberratimes.com.ausparency warrior" Rex Patrick is taking his fight against lengthy delays in FOI reviews all the way to the full bench of the Federal Court.
Mr Patrick took the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner to court last year over the time it took to review FOI document access refusals. But while the Federal Court agreed there were "very significant delays", these couldn't be considered legally unreasonable given the commissioner's lack of resources.
On Monday, his lawyers will argue that the government can't take away someone's right to access information by "starving the funding of the agency that delivers those rights".
"A win will have far reaching implications for the public's right to access government information in a timely manner and the operation of our responsible system of government," Mr Patrick said ahead of the appeal.
