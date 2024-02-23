Australia's fastest woman returns to Canberra

The fastest woman in Australia is set to return to the scene where she set her record-breaking run last month, when the Canberra Track Classic kicks off on March 2.
Teenager Torrie Lewis clocked a breathtaking time of 11.10 seconds over 100 metres nearly four weeks ago at the ACT Open and Under 20 Championships at the Australian Institute of Sport track.
It saw the Queenslander surpass Australian records set in 2014 by Melissa Breen (11.11) in the open category and Raelene Boyle's under-20 feat of 11.20 from 1968.
Now Lewis wants to boost her campaign to qualify for the Paris Olympics with another strong performance on the fast Canberra track next weekend.
"There's nothing more exciting than running fast times," Lewis said.
"Every time I step on the track now, I'm wanting to improve upon that record, and I have all happy memories from Canberra now, so I'm looking forward to going back to that track and getting another fast time on the board."
A time of 11.07 seconds is the 100-metre qualifying standard for the upcoming Games in July, so Lewis knows she still has work to do to get on the plane to Paris.
Lewis will have some strong competition at the Canberra Classic with more of Australia's top-10 fastest women also competing like Naa Anang (11.20) and Bree Masters (11.23).
Meanwhile, Canberran 17-year-old Cam Myers continued his strong form in the lead-up to Paris, winning the men's 1500m at the NSW Milers in Sydney on Thursday.
The teen won with a time of 3.33.30 ahead of WA's Jesse Hunt (3:33.64) and Scottish 2022 world champion, Jake Wightman (3:34.31).
Canberra Track Classic
Saturday, March 2, from 2pm at the Australian Institute of Sport
