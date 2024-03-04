Discover decent furniture at decent prices Advertising Feature

(Left to right) Taylor Radnell, manager, Tilly Radnell, director of security, snacks and pats, and James Fullerton, manager. Pictures Supplied

Teamwork is everything at Ex-Government Furniture.

We "Knights of the Round table-style" to get stuff done," said managing director, James Fullerton. "We're great believers in working as a team," he said.



The original Ex-Government Furniture was opened by Chris Swinbank in the 1990s.

"Taylor Radnell and I first started working for Chris as a weekend job when we were young teens as a basic weekend job over 20 years ago and took over the business when we had the opportunity.

"We offer a vast range of high quality, secondhand and new furniture, from sit-stand desks, chairs, lounges, bookcases, tables, filing, storage and security cabinets, hat stands, monitor arms, antiques, artwork and prints, and more.

Ex-Government Furniture get huge quantities of furniture every week so the range is always updated and refreshed constantly.

"We've got a huge range of real, authentic designer furniture from Australian Design Houses such as Jardan, Schiavello and ThinkingWorks; as well as the famous Internationals such as Herman Miller, Wilkhahn, Walter Knoll, Moroso, Arper, and Billiani," he said

You'll also find a huge amount of cheap and cheerful furniture; and everything in between.



"At the moment we've got visitor chairs at a dollar," said James. "That being said, our bread and butter is definitely the in-between - decent furniture at decent prices.

"I think the huge amount of repeat customers we have is a testament to the fact people trust us to supply a quality product at decent prices



"We're also transparent about what our products actually are - the fact is the Australian furniture market is inundated with rip-off replica furniture, which the general consumer is often unaware of, so nearly every day we get asked why one particular chair is a few hundred bucks, but the one that looks the same is only $44 or so. And the answer is because one's authentic and the other isn't.



"At the same time, it doesn't mean that the $44 isn't decent quality, but we're not going to stooge you by pretending it's something it's not.

"Even if they're not buying, people will come in and check out what unique items we have in. On display we have some authentic objects spanning the last 100 years of furniture design.