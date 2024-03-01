Garema Place luxury hotel one step closer

Plans for a luxury hotel in Garema Place have been on the cards for some time and, finally, the first signs of construction have emerged.
Fencing has been installed around the now vacant shops at the Garema Centre - including the much-loved Gus' Place cafe - and demolition is due to begin in March.
The new owner of the site, local developer TP Dynamics, is in talks with a luxury hotel operator to bring five-star accommodation to Civic.
If all goes to plan, the hotel is expected to open in 2027.
In auction news this week, a family home in Garran changed hands for the first time in 40 years for $2.15 million.
The home was built in the 1970s and features timber panelling and stonework throughout.
Selling agent Chris Wilson of Cream Residential said coincidentally the two active bidders were travelling at the time of the auction so had nominated other people to bid on their behalf.
"The people that ended up buying it were on an aeroplane that landed at about 11 o'clock," he said.
A Taylor home also fetched a strong sale price, selling for $1.4 million in a private treaty sale.
The sellers had reluctantly listed the property for sale, just six months after completing the build of their "dream home".
Selling agent Adil Iqbal of Edge Real Estate said it was a "tough decision" for the sellers.
The buyers, a local family, had been drawn to the five-bedroom home's location opposite a nature reserve.
