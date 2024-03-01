We like to be outraged ... it's part of the human psyche, author says

There comes a moment in every parent's life when the world suddenly seems a strange, dangerous and newly confusing place.
And it comes long after the early days of whizzing traffic, household hazards, school bullying and stranger danger. It's far more insidious than that.
For Dervla McTiernan, the moment arrived recently, over coffee with a friend.
"Her oldest is at the stage where he's going to university," she says.
"Just listening to her talk about her concerns for him as a young man navigating the world - a world where social norms are changing really quickly, and what might have been considered boorish behavior 10 years ago was now absolutely unacceptable.
"Trying to teach boys how to navigate in this world? I never thought about this stuff."
The Irish-Australian novelist has two children herself, a 12-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter. She found herself ruminating on all the different obstacles they may soon face.
"The parents of daughters have worries, the parents of sons have worries, they might be different, but they're almost the flip side of a similar coin - much worse for the girls in most cases, but that's the way it is," she says.
It was the kernel, in a way, for her latest crime thriller, What Happened to Nina? It's the sub-heading that gives part of McTiernan's thinking away: "A good mother protects her son. No matter what he's done". And thus, the premise for a good thriller is set.
But it's not a whodunnit, or not quite. We know, from the prologue, that Nina's boyfriend is no good.
But the reader is only ever a step or two ahead of the protagonists, the various members of both families, all of whom take up the story at various points.
And then there's the separate narrative being spun outside their homes, on social media - fabricated stories about who did what, created by faceless people and spinning completely beyond their control.
It's a fertile premise for a thriller, and almost irresistible to McTiernan.
Nina is the fifth novel of a seemingly unstoppable run for the former lawyer. She ran her own practice in Galway, Ireland, until the recession hit, and she and her husband decided to migrate to Australia.
In 2014, she "decided to give writing a try", and by 2018, she'd knocked out a bestseller, The Ruin, which went on to win multiple awards and has been optioned for a film by none other than Hollywood actor Colin Farrell.
Her fourth novel, The Murder Rule, is already in production through Disney subsidiary FX.
It's safe to say her gamble paid off; she now writes full-time, and has a devoted readership.
She's recently become fascinated by how easily families became suspects in missing person cases, purely through online gossip and baseless speculation.
In this latest novel, Nina is a wholesome college student who has suddenly gone missing; her parents, back in Vermont, where her mother runs a bed-and-breakfast, have no idea what's happened to her, and appeal to her boyfriend's parents, who live nearby.
The American class system rears its ugly head - Nina and Simon have been together since high school, and his parents have never approved of her.
Cue simmering tension between the two families, and the things they'll do to protect their children - and their own reputations.
"I was looking at all these examples of families that have been impacted by horrific crimes and then what happens to them, and closest to home would probably be Cleo Smith, the little girl who was taken here in Western Australia," McTiernan says.
"Apparently, there was a Facebook group that had tens of thousands of members, and [it was all about] the parents, the parents, the parents, saying horrendous things about them.
"I mean, that's horrific. Their child was still missing. So that's just one example. But there're so many others."
And, she says, no one seems to understand the damage that's being done, and how connected everyone is, even without realising it.
"I think we kind of fail to recognise how it all fits together, that there are people whose job it is - the only way they earn money, is by going online and building large social media accounts, so they're directly paid to write outrageous things and to seek out engagement, and that is just supercharging everything," she says.
"It's almost like a hacking of the human psyche - we like to be outraged. We feel a kind of a dopamine jump when we're outraged by something."
