5 Best moments in BBL 13

BBL 13 has been one of the most exciting and unpredictable iterations of the competition to date. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

The Big Bash rarely disappoints when it comes to bringing incredible moments on and off the field - and BBL13 was no different.

With BBL 13 now over, AussieBets.com have brought together five of the best moments from the competition.

With high scores, incredible wicket-taking and Warner-antics included, BBL 13 has been one of the most exciting and unpredictable iterations of the competition to date.

Colin Munro's BBL 13 high score

Scoring a century in a T20 match is one of the most difficult things to accomplish in the shortest format of the game.

This means that scoring 99 not out should be ranked as just as difficult, with Colin Munro going huge for the Brisbane Heat against the Melbourne Stars in one of the performances of the year.

Opening with Usman Khawaja, Munro went about dispatching the bowling line-up for the Stars as he slammed his way to 99 not out from 61 deliveries. With nine 4s and five 6s, Munro was central to the Heat posting a monster 214/3.

The Stars ultimately fell well short as the Heat won by 103 runs, with the Heat's bowlers in fine form. As good as the bowlers were, this win was built on Munro's 99 not out, which was the top score in the regular season of BBL 13.

Lance Morris' five-for

Lance Morris was in wicket-taking mood when the Perth Scorchers met the Adelaide Strikers at the start of January.

We now know that the Scorchers would finish in third before being dumped out of the finals by the Strikers. But were it not for Morris, the Scorchers may not have even made the finals.

With Laurie Evans (85 not out) leading the charge with a stunning barrage of hitting, the Scorchers fired their way to 211/4.

In reply, the Strikers saw Matt Short score 74 from 44, but the Scorchers kept taking wickets. Morris would eventually remove Short before then accounting for Chris Lynn (27), Adam Hose (13), Jamie Overton (1) and James Bazley (2), knocking over five of the Strikers' top seven batsmen and three of their top four.

With figures of 5/24, Morris tore through the Strikers. It was only down to Evans' obscene 85 from 28 at a strike rate of 303.57 that stopped Morris taking the player of the match award.

So, Morris can take this as some small gesture as he features in our top five moments, with his five-for likely seeing him crowned player of the match in most other games.

Air Warner

David Warner is a divisive character in the world of cricket. Whether you love his counter-attacking batting at opener or loathe him from his part in sandpaper-gate, it is fair to say Warner is not a player that cricket fans simply won't have an opinion on.

After getting his goodbye in Test cricket earlier in the month, Warner returned to Big Bash action at the SCG via a helicopter following his brother's wedding - talk about keeping a low profile after retirement!

To add to the games he was playing, Warner would later go on to play some part in Steve Smith falling early. He tried to get under Smith's skin by sledging him, with this then seeing his former test team mate fall first ball.

As we said above, whether you love or hate him, Warner and his antics will be missed when he eventually retires from all forms of the game.

Matt Short's entire season

Not a specific moment per se, but Matt Short deserves a shout out in this one. The Adelaide Strikers have been in sublime form this season, and they battled to fourth on the ladder and a finals berth.

Short has been key in this run to the playoffs, with 509 runs in nine innings a supreme tally. With an average of 72.71, Short has clearly been in great form almost every time he comes to the crease.

Perhaps his best specific moment was his score of 74 not out against the Sydney Thunder in their final regular season game, with this not only a winning score, but also the tally that helped him go past 500 runs in the season.

What a season it has been for Short, and what a player the opener is. Not only has he opened the batting, he has also taken the first over with the ball and captained the Strikers too.

Laurie Evans goes huge

Okay, we mentioned him earlier, but we simply cannot bring together the five best moments from BBL 13 without talking about Laurie Evans.

The Scorchers star notched 292 runs at 58.40 this year, but one score in particular caught the eye.

Evans came in with the Scorchers teetering slightly at 96/3 against the Adelaide Strikers as Josh Inglis returned to the rooms after scoring 26. With 12.2 overs gone, Evans clearly saw the time was right to go big.

It is not very easy to make Aaron Hardie look like he is taking his time, but Evans slamming his way to 85 from 28 balls achieved this.

Of course, an intelligent cricketer like Hardie would have clearly seen Evans was the man that should be on strike and so took the singles whenever they were on offer, so his score with a strike rate of just over 100 should not be challenged.

Indeed, Hardie proved the perfect partner for Evans as the latter clobbered seven 4s and seven 6s in one of the most impressive displays of hitting the Big Bash has seen.

Securing a strike rate of 300 or more after facing a few deliveries is one thing but doing it after facing 28 balls shows Evans was in a world of his own.

Incredibly, Evans scored 70 of his runs from just 14 balls. Let that sink in.