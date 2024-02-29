NRL, Raiders make call on suspended star, Nostradamus and King Wally's word

Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got the latest from Raiders headquarters and a Brumbies cult hero.
The Canberra Raiders have shut the door on hopes Seb Kris could be free to play in round one after a host of controversial All Stars calls divided the NRL fan base.
Kris had hoped the NRL All Stars fixture would have counted towards his five-game suspension, which would have opened the door for the Raiders centre to play in Canberra's season opener against the Newcastle Knights.
But an application was knocked back by the NRL judiciary which left the Raiders privately fuming given the inconsistent treatment afforded to players at rival clubs.
Indigenous All Stars coach Ronald Griffiths declared Kris was in his selection calculations for the Townsville clash against the Maori All Stars.
Griffiths and team manager Gavin Badger had provided a letter saying Kris would've been in their plans if he wasn't suspended.
That counted for little in the eyes of NRL judiciary chair Geoff Bellew, who rejected the application on the grounds Kris was yet to play in an All Stars game and there was insufficient evidence to prove he would have been picked this year.
The Raiders initially accepted the decision but eyebrows were raised when South Sydney outside back Jacob Gagai was allowed to count the All Stars game for his suspension - before he had played in an All Stars fixture or even an NRL game.
The decision does little to appease Raiders fans still seething at suggestions an NRL official had once claimed life would be easier if Canberra would wither on the vine.
Rugby league Immortal Wally Lewis thinks we might be about to see the best of Ricky Stuart.
The Raiders coach is preparing to usher in a new era with veterans Jarrod Croker and Jack Wighton out the door and a host of emerging talent fighting for places in round one.
Few expect Canberra to fire many shots in the premiership race which has Lewis anticipating a Stuart ambush.
"Ricky is a guy that has got enormous experience. He's been there in the tough times before as well. He's enjoyed the celebrations with premiership wins," Lewis said.
"You sometimes see the frustration but he's a guy that loves the challenge. He enjoys that year-in, year-out, and I think that Ricky's probably his own worst marker in his performances from the year before.
"While he's got a challenge ahead with a with a group of guys that have got plenty of potential, I think it will inspire him to produce his best."
The Socceroos are locked in for a Canberra comeback this month with the capital emerging as the saviour of a FIFA World Cup qualifier.
The Socceroos will host Lebanon at Western Sydney Stadium on March 21, with the return fixture on March 26 set to be played at Canberra Stadium.
Instability in Lebanon left officials looking for a new venue, with the Socceroos set to be playing out of the away sheds in the capital.
The match would be the Socceroos' first clash in Canberra since Harry Souttar scored on debut during a 5-0 rout of Nepal in 2020.
The GWS Giants are back in town this week and the AFL club has already reached 5000 Canberra members this year, with officials confident they can break the 6500 mark set last season.
Anzac weekend makes for a blockbuster triple-header for Canberra fans, with the Giants playing on Thursday before the Brumbies and Raiders play at Canberra Stadium that weekend.
The Hawthorn Hawks will be the third team to travel to Canberra this year as part of the Giants' $28.5 million deal with the ACT government to bring matches to Manuka Oval.
It might be worth calling Njegosh Popovich to ask for some lottery numbers.
The Canberra United coach had this to say on Thursday morning when asked about Michelle Heyman playing for the Matildas later that same day: "Hopefully she scores three in the first half and then gets rested at half-time so she's right for us on Friday. That's the dream."
Well, Heyman did just that. The Canberra veteran's fairytale return to the national team continued with not three but four goals in the first half of a 10-0 rout of Uzbekistan to secure Australia's place at the Paris Olympic Games.
Lachlan Lonergan thought ditching his long locks was going to make him faster - "but it doesn't".
"But yeah, it's good I should have done it earlier. I've grown up," the ACT Brumbies hooker grinned with the short back and sides replacing the hair flowing from the bottom of his headgear.
But the real reason he cut it off? We're hearing the decision was made over a few red wines on a trip to the south coast with his partner.
Lonergan returns to Melbourne for Super Round this week - the same place he became a cult hero when he took off down field without his jersey during a game last year.
In a game desperate for good news, how about this: Brumbies quartet Tom Hooper, Luke Reimer, Ollie Sapsford and Darcy Swain cooking dinners for the families of Ronald McDonald House Canberra this week.
RMHC provides families with a comfortable place to stay together while seriously ill children travel for treatment at the Centenary Hospital for Women and Children.
Where can you find Zac Woolford's elegant touch, Jordan Rapana sinking pressure putts and Tom Starling commentating on Josh Papalii's "big mane blowing in the wind"?
The Raiders players are behind the @likedatgolf account on Instagram, taking fans along for the ride as they compete with each other on the golf course.
After likening Woolford and Papalii to a set of twins in matching shirts, Starling's commentary - under the guise of Devin and Jimmy - suggests one Raider will "bring the crowds back". Any guesses as to which player he was talking about?
They're not the only Canberra footballers in on the act - Brumbies centre Ollie Sapsford has his own Instagram account dedicated to golf. Chances of a playoff between the best Brumbies and Raiders?
