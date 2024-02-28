The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Just a flat out legend': ACT Basketball star's shock move to buy stake in new sport

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated February 28 2024 - 2:32pm, first published 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Patty Mills is spending more time on the bench than the court on the road to the Olympic Games, and now the NBA champion is gearing up for a shock new sporting venture.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.