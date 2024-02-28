'Just a flat out legend': ACT Basketball star's shock move to buy stake in new sport

Patty Mills is spending more time on the bench than the court on the road to the Olympic Games, and now the NBA champion is gearing up for a shock new sporting venture.
The Olympic bronze medallist - dubbed a "flat out legend" by NBA star Kevin Durant - has invested in the Brisbane Breakers, the reigning Major League Pickleball Australia champions.
Pickleball is a mix of tennis, badminton and table tennis, with the 12-team Australian league boasting a prize pool of more than $700,000 across six events in Australia, New Zealand and Asia.
Mills' investment comes as questions swirl around his future in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks guard averaging just 10.6 minutes through 19 games this season.
The Canberra product has spent the bulk of the season warming the bench in Atlanta after being traded between four teams in 10 days during the off-season.
But Mills has a supporter in Durant as the Boomers guard attempts to lead Australia to another Olympic medal in Paris this year.
"Just a flat out legend for the Boomers, right? He's been a constant for that program since I've been in the league," Durant said.
"They play with such a toughness and you know that comes from their best player, which is Patty. Having an opportunity to play with Patty for two years in Brooklyn, I see why he's become such a legend over there.
"He's so passionate about where he's from, he's so passionate about the culture itself and basketball. He's an extremely hard worker whose journey should be spoken about with some of the best.
"He continues to push the game forward and inspire a lot of people. That's what I love about this game."
Mills' move into the pickleball arena follows Australian cricket star Steve Smith's investment in the Sydney Smash.
Nick Kyrgios is among the celebrity investors in the Miami Pickleball Club in the Major League Pickleball competition in the United States, alongside NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tennis sensation Naomi Osaka.
Pickleball was invented in the 1960s in the US and is a mix of traditional tennis, badminton and table tennis.
The courts are smaller than those you'd see in tennis, players use paddles, the ball is light with holes in it, and you can't hit the ball on the full in the front part of the court, which rewards tactical movement rather than speed and strength.
"This opportunity is not just an investment in a team, but in the future of the sport, the athletes who play it, and the community that supports it," Mills said.
"I believe in the power of sport to inspire, unite, and create positive change, and I see the Brisbane Breakers as a pivotal part of this vision.
"Together, we aim to cultivate talent, foster a culture of excellence, and make a lasting impact both on and off the court. I am excited to embark on this journey and contribute to writing a new chapter in Australian sport".
