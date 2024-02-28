What they have in common is one of Australia's rarest traits

Grace Taverner has been planning how celebrate her 10th birthday for years. At the age of 40, she finally got to celebrate her first double digits birthday with a Barbie pink themed cruise boat party on Lake Burley Griffin.
"Years ago, when I knew that I was going to be 40 and 10 at the same time, I thought, I'm going to throw a 10-year-old's party," the Jerrabomberra resident said. "It was a sea of pink and I felt pretty in pink ... it was [perfect]."
Ms Taverner is among those with the rarest birthday in Australia - February 29. The extra day is added to the calendar every four years and that year is known as a leap year. Those born on February 29 are known as leaplings.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 778 people were born on February 29 in 2016.
But despite only having their birthday come around every four years, locals say they love it.
"I feel special that I'm born on a leap year, as it's quite a rare day to be born on," Ms Taverner said.
Growing up, she said some people tried to tell her when to celebrate or that she would not be getting a present because "it's not a real birthday this year". But her family made her feel special.
"I have a massive professional birthday sign that my parents' friend made for me when it was my first leap year birthday," she said, adding that it still comes out on her birthdays.
This year will be particularly notable for her family.
"I actually have a 10-year-old son myself so we will be the same age," she said.
Belconnen district resident Holly Hawke will also be turning 40 and celebrating her 10th birthday. She's planning a big weekend to mark the occasion.
She says her 10-year-old daughter is also excited that she will be turning the same age as her. Ms Hawke says every leap year birthday she receives a special present from her husband.
"I told my husband [jokingly] ... it was tradition every four years, when it was a leap year, that you get diamonds for your birthday," she said.
"We've been together 18 years now and every time it's a leap year, he's given me a gift that contains diamonds so I feel very lucky."
While she celebrates every year, 16-year-old Ashley Smith "feels a lot more special" when February 29 comes around.
"When I do have an actual birthday, I definitely do a bit more and celebrate it just a bit more, because it's a bit more special than other years," she said.
Daniele Pandolfo, who will be 52 but celebrating his 13th birthday this year, is marking the occasion with a party this weekend.
"They're all excited for me because I'm becoming a teenager," he said. "I love it because it keeps me young."
Everyone "gets on board and has a laugh with it".
"I always get my friends' kids ringing me up when they turn older than me, to say: I'm older than you now," he told The Canberra Times.
Mr Pandolfo wants to live to 84 so he can celebrate his 21st birthday again.
Australian Catholic University historian Darius von Guttner said being born on February 29 is a good omen in most countries.
Leap years were made to "address the mismatch between our calendar system and the Earth's orbit around the sun".
"The Earth does not complete its orbit in exactly 365 days but takes about 365.24 days," Professor von Guttner said. "This additional quarter of a day accumulates over time, leading to a significant discrepancy between the calendar year and the astronomical year.
"Leap years correct this drift, ensuring that the calendar remains aligned with Earth's position in relation to the sun."
