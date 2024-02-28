ACT recruit set for Brumbies debut as side chases semi-final redemption

ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has named a settled squad for Sunday's Super Round showdown with the Waikato Chiefs as his side chases semi-final redemption.
The team travels to Melbourne eyeing a dose of revenge with the wounds still raw from last year's controversial defeat in Hamilton.
The Brumbies opened their 2024 campaign with a comprehensive 30-3 victory over the Melbourne Rebels, Corey Toole and Charlie Cale each crossing for doubles in the win.
Larkham has made just one change to his starting lineup, with Sefo Kautai coming in for tighthead prop Rhys van Nek, who drops back to the bench. The front-rower struggled at scrum time last weekend and was replaced at half-time.
Harrison Goddard is also in line for a Brumbies debut after being named on the bench for Sunday's clash. The scrumhalf missed the win over the Rebels with a minor calf injury but has returned to fitness.
ACT made a statement last year with a Super Round victory over the Auckland Blues, with centre Ollie Sapsford confident his side can achieve a similar result this weekend.
"We beat the Blues down there," Sapsford said. "It was a really good win that set our season up quite.
"We'll be trying to do the same [this weekend]. It's going to be a good game, they're a physical team, so are we, so we've got to go down there, focus on us and do our best."
While last year's semi-final defeat has provided additional motivation, the Brumbies are aware a win over the Chiefs would send a major statement to their Super Rugby rivals.
Waikato buried demons of their own with a 33-29 victory over the Canterbury Crusaders last Friday in a high-quality contest.
The two teams played in last year's final and shape as the leading contenders for the 2024 title.
The Brumbies recognise the Chiefs will provide a much stiffer test than the Rebels did last week, with Sapsford on alert for All Blacks flyhalf Damian McKenzie.
"They're not afraid to throw it around," he said. "They'll attack from anywhere. They're happy to run out of their end and they've also got a good kicking game.
"They'll look for the kicking battle and try put us under pressure so we've got a few plans in place to nullify that."
