Would-be robber foiled by neighbouring shopkeeper armed with newspaper stand

A neighbouring shopkeeper helped stop a man who tried to rob a bottle shop at knife point, police say.
Police say a man - who they named as Mitchell Jacka - went into a Mitchell bottle shop just after 5pm on February 16.
They say he was armed with a knife, and demanded cash from the till.
The staff member complied, then fled the shop and sought help. She was injured getting over the counter.
Video footage of the incident shows the man then climbed over the counter and ripped out what appears to be the crash drawer from the till.
A nearby shopkeeper and others then came into the bottle shop and engaged with the man believed to be Jacka.
Video shows another man trying to stop him with what appears to be a newspaper stand. The two scuffle, before the man thought to be Jacka eventually dropped the items he was carrying and fled, with the shopkeeper chasing him while still carrying the stand.
"Following extensive enquiries, ACT Policing is today seeking public assistance to locate Mitchell Jacka. He is considered a threat to the community and should not be approached," police said in a statement.
Anyone that can confirm his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting INV-6498.
Information can be provided anonymously.
