United sweat on A-League availability of international attacking duo

Canberra United face the possibility of being without their most lethal goal-scoring duo with Michelle Heyman and Vesna Milivojevic dealing with a very short turnaround from their international duties.
United play Western United on Friday afternoon in Melbourne, less than two days after Heyman is with the Matildas playing in a crucial Olympic qualifier against Uzbekistan in the same city.
Milivojevic meanwhile arrives to Melbourne on Thursday night from playing two matches in Iceland for the Serbian national team.
Canberra coach Njegosh Popovich said Milivojevic will be a case of "wait and see" on whether she can play after coming almost straight off a lengthy flight from Europe, but he's more confident Heyman will be good to go - as long as no injuries emerge after Wednesday night.
The worst case scenario would be that both players are unable to suit up, as Canberra are already without three on Young Matildas duties in defenders Sasha Grove and Tegan Bertolissio, and goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln.
"It is tough," Popovich said.
"If you lose players of that calibre [Heyman and Milivojevic] and then you lose three of you back five to the Young Matildas that's five of your starting 11, and it's very challenging.
"But we'll get on with the job."
Popovich has been in close contact with the Matildas training staff to track how Heyman is going in the lead-up to Friday's A-League match, but it is a huge benefit that the veteran forward is already in Melbourne where the United squad will be.
With another standout performance like her drought-breaking goal heroics in the first leg of the Olympic qualifier against Uzbekistan, Heyman will be in the box seat for Matildas selection for the Paris Games.
After six years between Matildas appearances, to get back on the international stage, and play at her second Olympics (following the Rio 2016 Games), Popovich said Heyman would be pinching herself at the opportunity.
"We're proud of her," the coach said.
"She's a great role model, she worked really hard, and the proof is in her game.
"For her getting to the Olympics is a milestone that she never thought she would achieve again, and so being able to do that I think would be amazing. We can't wait to see what happens.
"Michelle is one of these players that has grown into that position of being able to be comfortable when she's uncomfortable [with all the attention on her].
"The younger Michelle probably would have struggled with the injuries and any setbacks, but this Michelle is so resilient that it's no surprise to me that she's there back in the Matildas."
Canberra will need every bit of help they can get in the seven remaining games of the A-League regular season.
All set to be packed into just four weeks - with two of the seven games rescheduled from earlier postponed rounds - it's a brutal stretch for Canberra as they desperately cling onto their hopes of playing in the finals.
Though still mathematically possible to reach that goal sitting 12 points outside the top four, Canberra will need a perfect run home to make it happen.
"It's about maintaining that focus," Popovich said.
"We're growing well and if we continue to do that for the rest of the year I think we'll be knocking on the door come end of the season.
"Western United are a good side and top of the ladder for a reason.
"I always say if you want to be the best you've got to beat the best and for us this Friday is an exciting opportunity to knock another tall poppy off the top of the ladder."
A-League Women
Western United v Canberra United, Friday 4.30pm in Melbourne
