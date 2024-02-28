'Photos of me all over Queenstown': Why everyone wants this Canberra golfer

Brendan Jones sees his picture almost everywhere he looks in Queenstown this week. So does he think he's in a place to defend his New Zealand Open crown?
"Look, I didn't think I could win it last year, so I don't know why this year is going to be any different," Jones said.
The Canberra golfer has returned to the iconic Millbrook Resort hoping to claim back-to-back titles when the New Zealand Open begins on Thursday.
The 48 year old stormed home to win the $1.52 million event last year with a glint in his eye courtesy of a combination of tears and champagne.
A mixed bag would follow over the next 12 months. Jones fired in Korea and Japan before his form fell away and he missed a number of cuts.
But now Jones is relishing the opportunity to replicate his finest hour, when two of the greatest shots he's ever hit and clutch par saves delivered him the New Zealand Open trophy.
"I love this place so every time I turn up here I'm in a happy mood. This year is no different except that a lot more people want to talk to me this year," Jones said.
"It's a big event here and they really push it. There's photos of me all over Queenstown, so every player I see reminds me of the fact I won it last year.
"Which is unusual, because I turn up to golf tournaments and I don't even know who won the tournament the year before.
"My confidence is quite high to be honest. Having said that, there's a hell of a lot of good players here this week and winning is hard. I'll just play my own game and hopefully I'll be in with a chance on Sunday again.
"If that doesn't happen, then so be it, I'll always be the 2023 New Zealand Open champion."
Jones has carved out a remarkable 20-year career on the Japanese tour, winning 15 tournaments and more than $11.3 million in prize money.
But he never got around to learning the language.
"Well my golf Japanese is fantastic, but my conversational Japanese isn't good at all," Jones said.
Jones will now ply his trade on the Asian Tour, which has a broader global footprint.
"It will be a change from going back to the same places, eating at the same restaurants, sitting in the same chair at the restaurant and ordering the same food," Jones said. "Now I'm going to places I never imagined I'd be playing in - I'm going to Morocco, going to Kenya. I never thought in a million years I'd be playing golf in Kenya so that's exciting."
