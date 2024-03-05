Onzieme's little plates are full of generosity, just how we like it

We start with several little plates. Well the first is a bowl. It's a chilled tomato consomme, strikingly clear, a few drops of basil oil add a burst of flavour. It's refreshing but complex all at the same time. Every meal should be served with this, not a palate cleanser as such, more a palate reset. Perhaps we were meant to down it in one go but it was lovely to be able to go back to it time and again.