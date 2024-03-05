The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Onzieme's little plates are full of generosity, just how we like it

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
March 6 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I have no idea why it's taken me so long to dine at Onzieme. Since it opened in late 2021 it's been very high on my to-eat-at list. But other reviewers have snaffled it up before me, or I write a story about the awards it's winning and kind of think that counts, and owner and executive chef Louis Couttoupes is always more than happy to answer silly questions or help out with stories. I have contact, if you like, with Onzieme, but until now, never full contact.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.