'The sky's the limit': Manuka showdown sets stage for Giants' Magpie hunt

The GWS Giants have had the date circled in the calendar since the AFL draw was released in November.
Saturday, March 9.
Not only is it the side's opening game of the 2024 season, but it's their first chance to avenge last year's preliminary final defeat to the Collingwood Magpies.
The Giants fell 58-57 in an MCG thriller, and were forced to watch the Magpies hoist the AFL premiership trophy a week later.
So the players were quickly salivating when they were drawn to face Collingwood in an Opening Round clash on their home turf.
"You'd be silly to say it wasn't motivation," midfielder Xavier O'Halloran said. "That's football, no one likes losing. We've taken it in our stride and we're drawing on it heading into the season.
"It sucked but we've got to use it to motivate and spur us on. We're bloody excited for what this season can hold."
The Giants will take the next step on the path to redemption with a pre-season clash against the Gold Coast Suns at Manuka Oval on Thursday night.
O'Halloran will start on the wing in a midfield also featuring Tom Green and Jacob Wehr.
A host of big names will play, including halfback Josh Fahey, forward Toby Greene and rover Stephen Coniglio.
While the Giants were devastated to fall in the preliminary final last season, most pundits were shocked they made it that far in their first season under coach Adam Kingsley.
The team took a while to find their straps, but came flying home throughout the second half of the campaign.
Given the ground work has been laid, O'Halloran is confident the side is primed for another successful year.
"There were a lot of learning points but we've taken a lot of confidence out of last year in what we were able to achieve in a short amount of time," he said.
"We had a new staff, new coaches, a new gameplan and only had one pre-season to learn it.
"Having that knowledge going into this season means we're not learning on the fly and we can train as hard as we can. It's extremely beneficial for us. We've gone through the results of last year, the result of the prelim, we've learned from that, addressed it and now we can move on and be better for it."
While the stakes are low on Thursday, GWS are preparing for an intriguing battle against a revamped Suns squad. Former Richmond coach Damien Hardwick is looking to stamp his authority on the club as they look to put years of underachievement behind them.
O'Halloran is excited to receive an early look at the Suns, however, he remains focused on his preparation for the season.
The 23-year-old overcame a quad injury early in 2023 to become a mainstay in the Giants lineup last year. Now, he's ready to take his game to another level.
"I love playing at this level," he said. "Having the last couple of seasons and playing a few consecutive games allows you to build confidence around what I can do at this level and build from there.
"I'm using the last year as a learning curve going into this year and I'm excited for where we are as a team, the sky's the limit."
GWS GIants v Gold Coast Suns, Thursday 7.10pm at Manuka Oval
