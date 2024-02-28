The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/AFL

'The sky's the limit': Manuka showdown sets stage for Giants' Magpie hunt

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated February 28 2024 - 6:37pm, first published 5:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The GWS Giants have had the date circled in the calendar since the AFL draw was released in November.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.