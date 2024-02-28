The Canberra Times

'Appalling': Thorpe called out by Senate President over chamber chaos

By Karen Barlow
Updated February 28 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The President of the Senate has admonished "appalling" behaviour in the Senate and stated it is "never in order to yell' in the wake of independent senator Lidia Thorpe causing the upper house to adjourn early on Tuesday night in loud, chaotic scenes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.