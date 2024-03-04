Real support where it is needed most Advertising Feature

The amazing team from Yellow Bridge help to make a real difference in their communities. Picture Supplied

Despite being founded less than five years ago, the Canberra community continues to benefit from the amazing services and support that team at Yellow Bridge provide.

Founder and Director Mr Muhammad Rahman has a personal history as a neurodivergent individual living with ASD-2 and ADHD, and after struggling to integrate into traditional work environments and becoming the carer for his wife following a spinal cord injury, set up Yellow Bridge in 2020 creating a setting that would cater to disability-specific needs.

Yellow Bridge is a pioneering establishment that offers specialised support services tailored for individuals living with disabilities and mental health challenges. Muhammad said the goal was to foster independence through empowerment. "We envision a world where every individual has the ability to live a meaningful life through strong connections," he said. "We aim for every Yellow Bridge participant to ultimately have the confidence and support they need to both live independently, and as active contributors within their community."



Yellow Bridge provides holistic specialist support services tailored for individuals with disabilities and mental health challenges under the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). Yellow Bridge's approach is one of respect, dignity and compassion, and they operate within a person-centred model where the participant is respected as an individual.

Overseeing a dedicated team of 10 staff, each handpicked and mentored by himself, Muhammed said he ensures that Yellow Bridge's core values of respect, dignity, and compassion shine brightly in every service they offer. Operating under the NDIS, Yellow Bridge offers an array of services including Support Coordination, Specialist Support Coordination, Psychosocial Recovery Coaching, and Social Work.



Their services are thoughtfully designed to promote independence, empowerment, and overall well-being of individuals living with a psychosocial or physical disability. Yellow Bridge now supports 200 individuals in the Canberra community and beyond, and this remarkable growth bears testimony to Muhammad's resilience and visionary leadership, leading to him being awarded the prestigious ACT Chief Minister's Inclusion Award in 2023 for 'Excellence in Making Inclusion Happen'.



Janet Smith, mother of two NDIS participants who are Yellow Bridge clients, said she couldn't believe her luck when Yellow Bridge came on board. "Even though I had providers before, it was always myself that did the majority of the workload, yet with Yellow Bridge they helped me understand what they are able to do for us.



"Muhammad always goes above and beyond to help in any way he can, and his knowledge of the system is quite extraordinary," she said. "He is willing to do anything that it takes to make sure my beautiful sons are getting exactly what they need and deserve.



"My sons are 22 and 19, and in all those years I have never come across someone who is so passionate and knowledgeable with regard to what my son's will need moving forward."