Cooma's Birdsnest to bring pop-up store to Canberra

Cooma's Birdsnest is an online success story but it is giving Canberrans a chance to experience its range in person with a pop-up store in the national capital in April.
A team of staff will be bringing a curated wardrobe to the pop-up, which will be at Sanctuary, 17 Brockman Street, Narrabundah, for three days next month.
The store will be open on Friday, April 5 from 9am to 5pm, Saturday, April 6 from 9am to 2pm and Sunday, April 7 from 9am to 2pm.
No tickets are needed to visit the store but some special events are also planned, which do require bookings and payment.
There will be Birdsnest fashion parades in Canberra on Thursday, April 4 at 5.30pm and Saturday, April 6 at 3pm.
There are also opportunities for private shopping time with friends and one-on-one styling sessions with the Birdsnest experts.
For tickets, click or touch here.
Birdsnest was started 20 years ago by Cooma born-and-bred businesswoman and mum, Jane Cay.
The business now employs a team of 150 people, 85 per cent of whom are women.
As well as the headquarters of its online business, Cooma also has a Birdsnest store, which regular Canberra shoppers can visit down the Monaro Highway.
The daughter of an accountant, Jane had always loved business - even selling biscuits at markets from an early age.
With Birdsnest, she combined fashion and technology while being able to build a life and family in the country. An existing fashion shop she had bought in Cooma went online in 2004, the beginnings of Birdsnest.
''Internet shopping in the US and Europe was really taking hold and I thought, 'Wow, no one is really doing that really well here yet'. And that's when I thought, 'Well, why can't we do it? Take this great bricks-and-mortar store and put it online'?'' she told The Canberra Times in 2012.
Birdsnest has also spread its wings into the accommodation sector and reused clothing market.
