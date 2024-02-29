The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Indecent assaulter 'not confused' about friend's lack of consent, judge finds

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
March 1 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who indecently assaulted "one of [his] closest friends" has received a harsher penalty for his crime after a judge found he was, in fact, not confused about the drunk victim's lack of consent.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.