Randwick preview: Best analysis and tips for Saturday's races

This race looks to have a tail and 3. Olentia not only has a fitness edge over her main dangers but is also sharper over 1400m. Particularly with a dry track likely. Punters won't need to be reminded of how unlucky she was first up in the Triscay Stakes behind Semana. When she did see daylight she let down with a powerful sprint but the bird had flown. The Chris Waller-trained mare is well set up to go one better and atone for that here. Ignore the fact that after her first up run over the spring everything went pear-shaped. It was through no fault of her own. She endured wide runs, drew horrible gates, nothing went to plan. With five wins from just 11 starts, there is still more to come from this four-year-old.