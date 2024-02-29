The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Man allegedly photographed a woman in female toilets: police

By Staff Reporters
February 29 2024 - 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man allegedly followed a woman into the female toilets at the Canberra Outlet Centre in Fyshwick and took photos of her, police say.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.