Man allegedly photographed a woman in female toilets: police

A man allegedly followed a woman into the female toilets at the Canberra Outlet Centre in Fyshwick and took photos of her, police say.
They said the incident occurred about 10.20am Wednesday .
"At this time, it is alleged the man took photos of the woman using the facilities and, once confronted, fled the scene on foot," police said in a statement.
Anyone who can help identify the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting 7685801. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.