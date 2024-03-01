I've got a bad case of PTSD - post Taylor Swift depression

Of course, she's making an astronomical amount of money. Her concerts last year alone grossed more than $1 billion, according to Pollstar. I reckon she deserves every single dollar. She's the consummate performer. She's mesmerising. Her music is catchy, goddammit. But it has to be about more than the money. And being able to spread true joy to millions of people has got to be up there on her list of motivations.