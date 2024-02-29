How To Harness Innovation For Small Business Growth And Industry Disruption

Business innovation is the successful implement a new concept, and creation of value for customers and stakeholders. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

What is innovation?

Innovation in business is simply the successful implementation of a new concept, and creation of value for customers and stakeholders.

A new idea is the first step in innovation. It could be the idea for an improved product or service, an updated way to structure your business, a new method of running your operations, or a brand new business model.

Innovation is also about creating value.

Some people confuse creativity with innovation, but they are not synonyms. Creativity is coming up with an original idea. Innovation is the process of taking that idea and solving pain points for customers, therefore creating value.

Innovation is important, and it can help an organisation survive and prosper.

Why is innovation so important?

Innovation is essential to your business's competitiveness.

What will happen if you don't innovate? This is the most important question a business owner should ask.

Innovation is not possible without assessing the impact of your actions. This can be done qualitatively, such as by conducting interviews with customers to gauge their satisfaction, or quantitatively, through sales metrics.

Types of innovation: incremental, expansive and disruptive

There are three different levels of innovation that a company can use to implement change:

1. Incremental

You can make small adjustments to your business model that will increase its efficiency.

You could, for example, adjust your processes, increase digital offerings, reduce costs, or upgrade your product and service. This type of innovation can be carried out in the short-term and is usually ongoing.

2. Expansive

This is the result of exploring new ideas. Its goal is to grow and sustain the business over the long-term.

Science and technology are usually the source of expansive innovation. Artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things will be used in many of these new innovations. Expanding innovation involves testing, prototyping and evolving the business model.

3. Disruptive

When people think of innovation, they immediately picture disruptive innovation. The new products and services are the ones people talk about most. Disruptive innovation is innovation that offers a novel proposition.

In reality, it means inventing or reinventing a product or a service. The rewards can be great but there is a lot of uncertainty. The development of this type of innovation takes between three and five years. This type of innovation should not be the focus of more than 10 per cent of most companies' efforts.

What are the three stages in innovation?

In general, innovation projects go through three phases: design, testing, then scaling.

1. Design

Time to come up with ideas. This will be where you can imagine a business model, or a solution for product innovation. Then you design a prototype which will be your minimal viable product. This means it will have the features necessary to attract early adopters and investors.

2. Testing

This is where you test the different versions of your business model or product. You will be able to learn more about your product or service the sooner you start testing it with customers and potential users. You can then adjust your solution, before it's too late and changes become difficult. This is a strategy to reduce risk.

3. Scaling

Once your design and testing has shown that you can solve real problems with your innovation, it is time to scale. In practice, this involves creating a detailed business strategy that is based on data, and making your service or product available to a larger number of people.

Protect your innovation

Innovation is not enough. You need a strategy that will protect your innovation, and make sure you get full value for your investment. Innovation can help your small business grow and thrive. The results can be valuable time saving, or a helping hand to you and your business for future growth.

However, it's important to weigh the benefits and potential issues before incorporating them into your daily operations. Insurance coverage can help you manage risks and challenges to running your business. You can also consult with an insurance agent to discuss your needs.



In today's complex and unpredictable world, the role of insurance in mitigating risks and providing peace of mind has never been more crucial. BizCover, a pioneering InsurTech company, has been at the forefront of delivering innovative insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of its clients.

Five tips to help you create a more innovative company

Innovation is essential to the growth and improvement of any business. You can use your innovative capacity to propel your business forward by following these steps.

1. Start small

If you are new to innovation you may hesitate to dive in headfirst. Focus your attention on making small, incremental improvements that can improve your products, services, or business processes. Start by examining your current business and identifying the areas where small changes can make a big difference.

2. Think differently

Consider going against the flow if everyone else in your field is doing things the same. Are you able to offer a unique service or business model? Find out what your customers think, talk to industry experts and suppliers and develop a strategy that will help you stand out and create a unique proposition.

3. Know your market

Markets are always changing. Consumer preferences are shifting, and global competition is increasing. Trends, preferences, and opportunities change. Market research and analysis is crucial to the success of innovation. It can be difficult to keep track of everything. Listen to your audience and the needs they have. You can then tailor your product and service to meet them.

4. Take initiative

Innovation is often a necessity in small businesses. This is especially true when finances are tight. It may not be possible to devote all of your resources to research and development activities (R&D), but investing small amounts in R&D can increase your ability to innovate.

5. Create the right environment

You're probably on your phone, at your computer or behind your desk most of the time. In such an environment, creativity is not likely to flourish. It's crucial to give yourself the space and time to be able to explore new ideas and think creatively. To learn and grow, you should take time out from your daily tasks to encourage collaboration, have conversations, and be willing to take measured risks.

Next steps