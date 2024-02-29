Alleged mental health unit escapee found in NSW

The alleged escapee of a mental health unit has been found and will face court, ACT Policing say.
Jessie Gould, 32, had been ordered to undergo a mental health assessment when he escaped through the window of the Adult Mental Health Unit in Garran.
Gould was found in NSW and extradited to the ACT, police said on Thursday afternoon.
He will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
Police said Mr Gould had been referred to Canberra Hospital by a magistrate's orders.
He was to receive a mental health assessment and due to appear in court after completing this evaluation.
After the alleged escape, Mr Gould was seen heading towards Yamba Drive, wearing black track pants with red stripes, a black hoodie, and white shoes, according to police.
He was described as having a slim build, short dark hair and a dark beard.
